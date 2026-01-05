Maple Leafs Could Trade Nicolas Roy to Oilers in Suggested Deal

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping to make another deep playoff run, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to fight their way out of the bottom of the standings and back into the postseason. They seem to be in two different positions right now, and if by the deadline the Maple Leafs remain outside of the playoff picture and near the bottom of the standings, they may become sellers in hopes of pulling off a quick retool.

One player who could become available that makes sense for the Oilers if they’re looking to add some forward depth is Nicolas Roy. The Maple Leafs acquired Roy in the offseason when they traded the rights to Mitchell Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, and while he has played well, he could bring back an asset from a contending team, and the Maple Leafs could look to take advantage of his value.

In this suggested trade piece, we take a look at a hypothetical deal between the Oilers and Maple Leafs involving Roy. Keep in mind, this is purely hypothetical, and no connections have officially been made between the Oilers and Maple Leafs, and there are no indications that the Oilers have checked in on Roy’s availability. Lastly, there is no indication at this point that the Maple Leafs are gauging the trade market for Roy.

Oilers Land Roy, Maple Leafs Add New Depth Forward & Picks

A deal involving Roy could be complex, considering what a trade package would look like from the Oilers. The nice thing is that Roy doesn’t have any trade protection, and his $3 million cap hit makes it easier for the Oilers to move pieces out to be able to fit it in, without needing the Maple Leafs to retain. With that being said, the Maple Leafs could still look for a player and some draft capital in return.

Roy, who is 28 years old, has scored four goals and added 11 assists for 15 points through 38 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 72 goals and added 109 assists for 181 points through 407 games, which comes out to a 0.44 points-per-game average. He has proven himself as a solid two-way player, which is exactly what the Oilers will be looking for at the trade deadline.

Hypothetically, the Maple Leafs could trade Roy to the Oilers in exchange for Mattias Janmark, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. If this deal gets done before the trade deadline, the Maple Leafs would likely flip Janmark for other assets, but for the sake of making the money work, I am sure the Maple Leafs would be willing to bring him in.

The Maple Leafs won’t get a first-round pick for Roy, but adding two draft picks and getting a player who could also fetch them another draft pick if they flip him essentially gets them three draft picks in return, which is worth it.

Roy will generate interest from several contending teams looking to fill out their forward depth, and while they may not end up moving him, the Oilers should check in with the Maple Leafs if he becomes available. He is a cost-effective player who could elevate the Oilers’ struggling bottom-six forward group, but time will tell if the Oilers look to bring him in or if the Maple Leafs even entertain the idea of trading him.

