Fleet Hold Off Torrent For Hard-Fought 2-1 Victory

The Boston Fleet hosted the Seattle Torrent on Wednesday evening (Jan. 7) at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. This was the second matchup between these two teams, with the Fleet taking the first one in Seattle 3-1 back on Dec. 21.

The Torrent have a 3-1-1-3 record so far this season, placing them in a three-way tie for sixth in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

The Fleet are 6-0-1-2, which places them alone in first place in the PWHL.

The Fleet took this one 2-1. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

It took a bit of work, but it was the Fleet who scored the game’s first goal late in the first. They took advantage of a mishap by the Torrent defense and Laura Kluge fed Jamie Lee Rattray on a beautiful two-on-zero goal. They would take that 1-0 lead into the break, with the shots also in Boston’s favor at 12-9.

The middle frame turned in a lot of good defense, but no score. The Fleet held their 1-0 advantage at the second break, with shots still in their favor at 20-11.

In the third, Seattle’s penalty trouble finally caught up to them. Megan Keller’s one-timer blast extended the Fleet’s lead early in the period. The Torrent didn’t go away easily, though, as Hannah Bilka would avenge her earlier penalty and snipe one over Aerin Frankel‘s shoulder to cut the deficit to one. That would be all, as despite Seattle’s best efforts with the extra attacker, the Fleet would hold on for a 2-1 victory. The final shots on goal were 23-15.

Aerin Frankel, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

Seattle’s next game will be Sunday (Jan. 11) when they take on the Minnesota Frost. The game will be at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota with puck drop slated for 1 p.m. CDT.

Boston’s next game has them facing off with the Ottawa Charge on the Takeover Tour with a stop in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It will also be on Sunday, at Scotiabank Centre, with the puck dropping at 12 p.m. EDT.