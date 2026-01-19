Vancouver Goldeneyes and Ottawa Charge Complete Blockbuster Six-Player Trade

On Sunday, Jan. 18, two teams in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) surprised fans by making a huge six-player trade. The Vancouver Goldeneyes traded forwards Michela Cava and Brooke McQuigge, along with defender Emma Greco, to the Ottawa Charge. In exchange, the Goldeneyes received three forwards: Mannon McMahon, Anna Meixner, and Anna Shokina.

What the Goldeneyes Receive

The Goldeneyes are getting a good group of young talent in these three forwards.

Anna Meixner is in her second PWHL season. She played in 28 games last season and scored one goal and recorded one assist. In just 13 games so far this season, she has scored two goals. In both seasons, she has recorded six penalty minutes, and considering it is in less time this season, hopefully she can draw fewer penalties with Vancouver.

Mannon McMahon is also in her second PWHL season. Last season, she played all 30 games and recorded eight points via four goals and four assists. So far this season, she has played in 13 games and has recorded two points via one goal and one assist.

Anna Shokina is in her first season with the PWHL, but she is already making an impact with Ottawa. In 12 games, she scored one goal and recorded three assists. Of the three players traded to Vancouver, she currently leads in points. Although she is a rookie, don’t count her out just yet this season.

What the Charge Receive

While the Goldeneyes are receiving great young talent, the Charge are receiving both incredible veterans and young players.

Michela Cava spent her first two seasons with Minnesota, where she helped the team win the first two Walter Cups. She played all 54 games in the last two seasons and recorded 27 points. She also played 18 playoff games between the two seasons and recorded 13 points. In her first 13 games with the Goldeneyes, she has recorded five points via one goal and four assists. She also has a high faceoff percentage with a 54.5% success rate.

Brooke McQuigge was also playing for the Frost last season, but it was her first in the PWHL. She played in 29 games with the Frost and recorded 15 points via eight goals and seven assists. Just like Cava, McQuigge played in eight playoff games last season, where she scored two goals and recorded one assist. With the Goldeneyes, she has played 13 games and has only recorded one assist. Maybe the shift will get her back to her scoring chances.

Emma Greco is the sole defender in this trade. The Charge are now the fourth team she will play for. She spent her first season with Minnesota, where she played in 22 regular-season games and 10 playoff games, helping Minnesota win the first Walter Cup. In the 2024-25 season, she played for the Boston Fleet, where she recorded three assists in 28 games.

So far for the 2025-26 season, Greco has played in 13 games and has racked up 19 penalty minutes, which is the sixth highest in the league thus far. She will be reunited with Cava, whom she played with in Minnesota in the 2024 season.

A Huge Move for Both Teams

Both teams are receiving great talent, with the Goldeneyes receiving young talent while the Charge are getting great veterans. We’ll see how this plays out for the two teams as the rest of the 2025-26 season progresses.

The Charge will play the New York Sirens on Tuesday, Jan. 20. The Goldeneyes will host the Toronto Sceptres on Thursday, Jan. 22.