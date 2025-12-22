3 Different Goal Scorers Lead Fleet to 3-1 Win Over Torrent

On Sunday, Dec. 21, the Seattle Torrent hosted the Boston Fleet for the two teams’ first matchup of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Fleet dominated the game and earned a 3-1 win over the Torrent.

Game Recap

Early in the first, Alina Muller won the faceoff and dropped the puck down to Daniela Pejsova at the blue line. She took an immediate shot into the space behind Corinne Schreoder to score her first PWHL goal.

Late in the same period, Laura Kluge took a seat for too many players on the ice. With seconds left in the period, Liz Schepers gained control of the puck and passed it to Jamie Lee Rattray. She skated up to the net as a 3-on-2 unfolded for the Fleet. Rattray faked out Schroeder, but instead passed the puck up to Riley Brengman. She skated the puck up to the net and shot it into the wide-open space Schroeder left.

Riley Brengman, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

In the second, the Fleet outshot the Torrent 16-9, but there was no change in the score.

Halfway into the final frame, Hilary Knight took a seat for interference. Off the jump, Megan Keller took a shot from the faceoff circle, but her shot went wide. Susanna Tapani picked up the puck by the boards and passed it to Muller. She sent it across ice for Keller, who was in the same spot. This time, her shot hit her target to give the Fleet a three-goal lead.

With seconds on the clock, the Torrent made a drive to the net. Mikyla Grant-Mentis dropped the puck down to Aneta Tejralova who took a shot near the blue line. Jessie Eldridge got her stick on it to make sure the Torrent were not shut out.

Next Up

The Torrent will host the Montreal Victoire on Dec. 23. The Fleet will return after the Christmas break to take on the Ottawa Charge on Dec. 27.