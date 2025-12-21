Charge Find Way to Defeat Frost in Overtime 3-2

The Minnesota Frost took on the Ottawa Charge on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 21, at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour. Both teams had full rosters and came into the game healthy. The Frost looked to extend their win streak after defeating the Boston Fleet at home on Friday, Dec. 19, while the Charge looked to get back in the win column for the first time since the end of November.

Nicole Hensley started her fourth straight game in the net for the Frost, while Gwyneth Philips was in the net for the Charge. The game started out in favor of the Charge, but the Frost fought back to tie it, and it stayed that way until the end of regulation, and overtime was required, where the Charge came out on top.

Game Recap

There were chances for both sides, but the Charge struck first on the power play with a goal from Ronja Savolainen. Kateřina Mrázová and Jocelyne Larocque assisted her to make it 1-0 in favor of the Charge. That was the only goal of the period, and the Charge took the lead into the second.

The Frost responded in the middle period with a goal from Britta Curl-Salemme to tie the game 1-1. Kelly Pannek and Mae Batherson assisted her. It looked like that was going to be the only goal of the second period, but the Charge responded with just 3.8 seconds left. Brianne Jenner scored the goal that put her team ahead 2-1. Rebecca Leslie and Rory Guilday assisted her, and that was the final goal of the period.

Brianne Jenner, Ottawa Charge (Photo by: Josh Kim / Ottawa Charge)

The Frost scored first in the final period with a goal from Batherson on the power play to tie the game 2-2. Kendall Cooper and Pannek assisted her. That was the only goal of the third period, and they needed overtime to determine a winner. Sarah Wozniewicz scored for the Charge to take the 3-2 win. Petyon Hemp recorded the lone assist.

While this was considered a home game for the Frost, they were technically on the road and will continue to be for the next couple of weeks. Their next game will be at Rogers Place in Edmonton against the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Sunday, Dec. 27. The Charge will remain at home to host the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday, Dec. 23.