Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Oilers – 12/21/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Mitch Marner — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brandon Saad — Ivan Barbashev — Braeden Bowman

Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton — Jeremy Lauzon

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Jack Eichel (illness, lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights didn’t hold a morning skate following a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Matthew Savoie

Max Jones — Mattias Janmark — Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Spencer Stastney

Riley Stillman — Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, David Tomasek

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Alec Regula (illness), (Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate attended only by players not in tonight’s lineup, following a 5-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday … Roslovic could return after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury … Regula, a defenseman, is as day to day with an illness but could also be back after missing two games … Clattenburg, a forward, has been moved to long-term injured reserve … Edmonton reassigned forward Quinn Hutson to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

Latest for THW: