Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Oilers – 12/21/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-7-10) at OILERS (17-13-6)
8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Mitch Marner — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brandon Saad — Ivan Barbashev — Braeden Bowman
Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton — Jeremy Lauzon
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Jack Eichel (illness, lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights didn’t hold a morning skate following a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumours: More Sabres Moves, Huge Injury Updates & Maple Leafs’ Feud
- NHL Morning Recap – December 21, 2025
- Flames Snap Golden Knights’ 8-Game Point Streak With 6-3 Victory
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Matthew Savoie
Max Jones — Mattias Janmark — Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Spencer Stastney
Riley Stillman — Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, David Tomasek
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Alec Regula (illness), (Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate attended only by players not in tonight’s lineup, following a 5-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday … Roslovic could return after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury … Regula, a defenseman, is as day to day with an illness but could also be back after missing two games … Clattenburg, a forward, has been moved to long-term injured reserve … Edmonton reassigned forward Quinn Hutson to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers’ Travel Schedule Sets Them up for a Deep Postseason Run
- Every NHL Player Who Reached 1,000 Career Points in 2025
- NHL Rumours: More Sabres Moves, Huge Injury Updates & Maple Leafs’ Feud