Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Oilers – 12/21/25

by

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-7-10) at OILERS (17-13-6)

8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Mitch Marner — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brandon Saad — Ivan Barbashev — Braeden Bowman
Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton — Jeremy Lauzon

Carter Hart
Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Jack Eichel (illness, lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights didn’t hold a morning skate following a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Matthew Savoie
Max Jones — Mattias Janmark — Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Spencer Stastney
Riley Stillman — Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, David Tomasek

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Alec Regula (illness), (Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate attended only by players not in tonight’s lineup, following a 5-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday … Roslovic could return after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury … Regula, a defenseman, is as day to day with an illness but could also be back after missing two games … Clattenburg, a forward, has been moved to long-term injured reserve … Edmonton reassigned forward Quinn Hutson to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner