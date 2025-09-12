Ten years later, here is a look back at the biggest steals from the 2015 NHL Draft. We will go over who stood out the most in rounds two to six from one of the best draft classes in modern history.

Second Round: Sebastian Aho, Vince Dunn, Roope Hintz

Drafted 35th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho quickly emerged as one of the NHL’s brightest young Finnish stars, breaking out with 29 goals and 36 assists in the 2017-18 season. With a career high of 89 points, it’s no surprise the Hurricanes are paying him $9.75 million annually for the next seven seasons.

Vince Dunn, selected 56th overall by the St. Louis Blues, was a strong offensive defenseman with the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In just his second NHL season, he helped the Blues capture the 2019 Stanley Cup, contributing eight points in 20 playoff games. His true breakout came after being claimed by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. In 2022-23, Dunn posted 14 goals and 64 points in 81 games, establishing himself as one of the league’s premier offensive defensemen.

It took Roope Hintz more than three seasons to finally make his NHL debut, but once he did, he quickly became a cornerstone for the Dallas Stars. Drafted 49th overall from Finland, Hintz set career highs in 2022-23 with 37 goals, 38 assists, and 75 points in 73 games. His elite two-way game earned him a hefty $8.45 million contract that runs through the 2030-31 season.

Honorable Mentions: Brandon Carlo, Rasmus Andersson, Daniel Sprong

Third Round: Anthony Cirelli

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anthony Cirelli has been a crucial part of their success. Drafted 72nd overall from the Oshawa Generals of the OHL, he set a career high with 59 points last season while also proving himself as a reliable playoff performer, recording 43 points in 108 career postseason games. His importance to the Lightning is reflected in his $6.25 million contract, which runs through the 2030-31 season.

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Honorable Mentions: Adin Hill, Keegan Kolesar, Sam Montembeault

Fourth Round: Nicolas Roy, Mathieu Joseph

A Stanley Cup champion with the Vegas Golden Knights, Nicolas Roy recorded 11 points in 22 games during their championship run. With a career high of 41 points, Roy is a fantastic middle-six option, and the Toronto Maple Leafs clearly value him. Acquired in exchange for the rights to Mitch Marner, the Maple Leafs believe the 96th overall pick of the Hurricanes can be an important piece moving forward.

A 2021 Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning, Mathieu Joseph is a speedy, defensively responsible winger who has carved out a solid NHL career. Traded to the Ottawa Senators and now with the Blues, Joseph’s career high is 35 points. While not a high-end scorer, the 120th overall pick brings energy, versatility, and reliable two-way play, making him a useful depth piece for contending teams.

Honorable Mentions: Alexandre Carrier, Will Borgen

Fifth Round: Kirill Kaprizov, Conor Garland, Troy Terry

The 2020-21 Calder Trophy winner. A career best of 47 goals and 108 points. Being paid $9 million for another year. Yep, Kirill Kaprizov, picked 135th overall, is the steal of the draft.

A solid playmaker, Conor Garland was drafted 123rd overall out of the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). More of a passer than a sniper, Garland’s best season came in 2021-22 when he put up 52 points with the Vancouver Canucks. Traded from the Arizona Coyotes (now the Utah Mammoth), Garland has carved out a role as a reliable second-line winger.

With a breakout season in 2020-21 with 37 goals and 67 points, Troy Terry has established himself as a consistent 50-plus point scorer for the Anaheim Ducks. Selected 148th overall from the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), Terry is a fantastic second-line option who also provides leadership to the Ducks’ young prospects. There’s no doubt that Terry is a steal of the draft.

Honorable Mentions: Niko Mikkola, Adam Gaudette

Sixth Round: Andrew Mangiapane, Mason Appleton, Vladislav Gavrikov

The 166th overall pick from the Barrie Colts of the OHL, Andrew Mangiapane, had a breakout season in 2021-22 with 55 points. Although his production has cooled off since, he remains a valuable piece for any NHL team. Now with the Washington Capitals after being traded from the Calgary Flames, he is signed for $3.6 million over the next two seasons.

Mason Appleton, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With a career best of 36 points, Mason Appleton has carved out a role as a reliable third-line player for the Winnipeg Jets. Drafted 168th overall from the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL), Appleton is a steady two-way center under contract at $2.9 million until 2027.

Fresh off signing a seven-year, $7 million contract with the New York Rangers, Vladislav Gavrikov has earned his reputation as one of the NHL’s top defensive defensemen. Drafted 159th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Gavrikov hit a career high of 33 points during the 2021-22 season, proving he can contribute offensively while remaining rock-solid in his own zone.

Honorable Mentions: John Marino

Seventh Round: Joey Daccord, Matt Roy

One of the best goalies taken in the 2015 draft, Joey Daccord, was selected 199th overall by the Senators. Claimed by the Kraken in the expansion draft, Daccord took over as the starting goalie just two seasons ago. With a .906 save percentage across 57 games last season, he has firmly established himself as Seattle’s go-to option in net moving forward.

A rare example of a player drafted out of Michigan Tech in the NCAA, Matt Roy has developed into a reliable depth defenseman for the Capitals. Originally picked 194th overall by the Los Angeles Kings, Roy is a steady stay-at-home blueliner who hit a career high of 26 points during the 2022-23 season.

The 2015 NHL Draft Was Filled With Talent

With some of the best players in the league coming out of the 2015 NHL Draft, it’s clear that this class has produced a wealth of elite talent. From Kaprizov to Aho, many late-round gems and early selections alike have blossomed into stars, making the 2015 Draft one of the most successful and well-rounded in recent memory.

