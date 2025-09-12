7 Cool Things About Oilers Coach Kris Knoblauch

When the Edmonton Oilers named Kris Knoblauch head coach in November 2023, many weren’t sure what to make of it. He wasn’t a big-name hire. There was no Stanley Cup ring, no dramatic press conference, no chest-pounding promises. But a funny thing happened: the team started winning—and, more importantly, started playing with purpose.

Here are seven cool things about the quietly impressive man now running the Edmonton bench.

Cool Thing 1. Knoblauch Took Over a Mess—and Didn’t Flinch

The Oilers began the 2023-24 season with a 3–9–1 record, dead in the water, and looking for answers. Jay Woodcroft was out. Enter Knoblauch—calm, unshaken, and immediately in control. Instead of flipping the table, he just… settled things down.

Kris Knoblauch, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Knoblauch simplified the structure, gave players clear roles, and reminded everyone they were still a good hockey team. Suddenly, the panic disappeared. The results didn’t take long to follow. Sometimes the right move isn’t the loudest one—it’s the one that gets the room to exhale.

Cool Thing 2. He’s Been Building Toward This for Years

Knoblauch didn’t land this job out of nowhere. His résumé is full of winning hockey. In Erie, he coached the Otters to four straight 50-win seasons, the first team in Canadian Hockey League history to do it. That team featured names like Dylan Strome, Alex DeBrincat—and yes, a teenage Connor McDavid.

Before that, Knoblauch captured a Western Hockey League title with Kootenay in his very first season as a head coach. Later, he led the Hartford Wolf Pack to strong American Hockey League campaigns, developing top New York Rangers prospects and earning plenty of respect in the process. He’s taken the long road. It shows.

Cool Thing 3. Knoblauch Coaches Like a Teacher, Not a Drill Sergeant

Knoblauch’s background isn’t just hockey—he has a teaching degree from the University of Alberta. You can see it in how he handles players. He’s not a yeller. He’s not constantly juggling lines or handing out quick-hook benchings.

Jun 3, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman, along with Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, are seen during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Instead, he focuses on communication and growth. Make a mistake? Fine—learn from it. Don’t repeat it. That’s the deal. Players respond to that. They know where they stand. In today’s NHL, that kind of trust is huge.

Cool Thing 4. Knoblauch’s Got Nerves of Steel When It Counts

Don’t mistake calm for indecisive. When the lights are brightest, Knoblauch has shown he’s willing to make gutsy calls. Down in a series? He’s not afraid to swap goalies. He doesn’t wait for things to fall apart—he acts before they do.

That kind of confidence, especially from a first- or second-year NHL head coach, is rare, and it sends a message: he’s in control, and he’s not coaching scared.

Cool Thing 5. The Room Respects Knoblauch—Top to Bottom

Ask around, and you’ll hear the same thing from players: Knoblauch has earned their respect. He doesn’t play favourites. He doesn’t make things about himself. He keeps the focus on the group, and that has a way of bringing teams together.

Guys on the third and fourth lines know he’s watching. Veterans know he trusts their voices. It’s not flashy leadership. It’s the kind that lasts.

Cool Thing 6. Knoblauch’s First NHL Win Was a Moment to Remember

You only get one first win in the NHL, and Knoblauch’s came in a 4–1 victory over the New York Islanders. But what happened after the game said even more. The team gave him the game puck. His family sent in a surprise video.

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch (Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports)

And Knoblauch, who’s coached everywhere from WHL buses to small-town arenas, took a second to reflect on the journey. He didn’t thump his chest. He thanked people. He looked genuinely moved. It wasn’t just a win—it was a milestone earned the hard way.

Cool Thing 7. He’s Shaping a New Version of the Oilers

Let’s be honest: the Oilers have always been exciting. But for years, they were also unpredictable. They’d win 6–5 one night and blow a 3–1 lead the next. Knoblauch’s version of the team feels different. More structure. More buy-in. More consistency. Players know their roles—and they execute them.

The superstars still shine, but now the supporting cast contributes meaningfully, too. That kind of identity shift doesn’t happen by accident. It starts with a steadying coach who knows what he’s doing—and who brings the room with him.

The Bottom Line for Knoblauch and the Oilers

Knoblauch isn’t flashy. He doesn’t deliver viral quotes or make headlines for the sake of it. What he does is coach smart, connect with his players, and keep the focus on winning. The Oilers believed in him when the season was slipping away. He gave them their swagger back. And if you’re a fan in Edmonton, that’s more than just cool—it’s precisely what you’ve been waiting for.