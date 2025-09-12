Is Nicholas Robertson Running Out of Maple Leafs Chances?

Nicholas Robertson has been one of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ most talked-about prospects for a while —and for good reason. Drafted 53rd overall in 2019, he quickly made a name for himself with dazzling moments in junior hockey and flashes of real potential during brief NHL stints. But injuries, inconsistency, and a crowded roster have kept him from locking down a steady role in Toronto’s lineup.

Now 24, coming off a one-year contract extension, Robertson is staring down what feels like a make-or-break training camp. Despite his undeniable skill and scoring upside, he’s no longer a sure thing to be in the lineup on opening night—something that would’ve been hard to imagine just a couple of years ago, when he was widely seen as a key piece of Toronto’s future.

Related: Evaluating the Maple Leafs’ Atlantic Division Rivals Ahead of the 2025-26 Season

In the past, it would seem that Robertson’s problems were his inability to avoid injuries. Now, however, it appears he has hit a roadblock in head coach Craig Berube‘s blueprint.

Berube’s Blueprint: Earn Your Spot, No Exceptions

Berube’s coaching style couldn’t be clearer: work hard, play physical, and compete every shift. Draft pedigree and highlight-reel talent don’t automatically get you into the lineup. You have to prove you can contribute in all areas of the ice.

Berube has been straightforward about this. He’s old school. Competition will be fierce across the roster, and no one gets a free pass. For players like Robertson—skilled but still working on their all-around game—that means the stakes are high.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For Robertson, it’s almost a paradox. He needs live game action to round out his overall play—defensive reads, physical engagement, consistency shift to shift. But he can’t get those valuable game reps unless his all-around game already meets the standard. It’s the classic catch-22 for a young player on the bubble: how do you improve in the areas keeping you out of the lineup if you can’t get into the lineup?

What Robertson Needs to Show, and Fast

Robertson’s shooting and offensive instincts are well-known. He’s got quick hands, a sharp release, and the kind of speed that can cause real problems on the attack. But in Berube’s system, it takes more than skill to stick. Robertson needs to improve his play without the puck, focusing on better positioning, more consistent effort in the defensive zone, and a willingness to engage physically.

Related: 7 Maple Leafs to Watch at 2025 Prospect Showdown

Durability has been a primary hurdle, too. In a system that values reliability as much as skill, that’s a real challenge. Still, if he can stay healthy and round out those weaker areas, Robertson’s speed and scoring talent give him a chance to earn a role on the third line and chip in on the second power-play unit.

With the “Cowboy” Coming, What Happens with Robertson?

If Robertson can’t make the most of this camp, there’s no shortage of young players ready to take his spot. The most obvious candidate is a youngster they call “Cowboy.” That’s Easton Cowan. He’s knocking on the NHL door, offering something a little different—grit, smart play, versatility—and fitting Berube’s mold of hard-nosed, responsible hockey.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cowan only adds more pressure for Robertson to stand out. And here’s the wrinkle: Robertson must clear waivers if the Maple Leafs try to send him to the minors, and there’s a good chance another team would claim him. He has too much potential, and his contract is meagre compared to other players. Toronto could lose a player they’ve invested in without getting anything in return.

A Maple Leafs Culture Shift Is Underway

Robertson’s situation is part of a broader change in what Toronto’s leadership has called their DNA. For several seasons, the Maple Leafs leaned heavily on skill and talent. Under former general manager Kyle Dubas, they tried to become a puck-possession team that often sacrificed physicality and defensive responsibility.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Robertson’s Fight, Pacioretty’s Fit & Cowan’s Challenge

But a string of playoff failures and mounting criticism have pushed the organization toward a tougher, more accountable mindset. Berube’s arrival marked a shift in tone and style. It’s not just about tactics; it’s about attitude.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

You could say Robertson has run headfirst into Berube’s “DNA Act”—very different from Canada’s “BNA Act” of 1867, but for the Maple Leafs just as foundational. In Toronto now, the rules are clear: talent alone won’t write you into the lineup. Everyone has to earn their spot every day.

A Sink or Swim Season for Robertson

This season feels like a real crossroads for Robertson. It’s not just about making the opening night roster. It’s about showing he can thrive in a Maple Leafs lineup that demands grit and consistency as much as offence. He doesn’t need to be a 30-goal scorer, but he does have to prove he can be trusted to hold his own in all three zones and bring steady contributions every night.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Maple Leaf Shane Doan

Toronto isn’t handing out roster spots based on potential anymore—they want results. And Robertson’s chance to show he can deliver is here. No pressure, right?