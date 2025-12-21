NHL Rumours: More Sabres Moves, Huge Injury Updates & Maple Leafs’ Feud

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we look at the Buffalo Sabres and the changes they and Jarmo Kekalainen have been making. Next, we have a big look around the league and some of the injury statuses for some injured superstars. We finish with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the mess they are in, specifically between their coach and captain.

Kekalainen’s Lengthy To-Do List

Now that he has been given the reins, Kekalainen has already begun chipping away at the lengthy to-do list with the Sabres.

The first move Kekalainen made was firing Jason Karmanos, who held the associate general manager position. and looked over the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans. Later in the night, it was announced that Marc Bergevin would be joining the Sabres.

Buffalo Sabres center Noah Ostlund celebrates his goal with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Bergevin, who earned his way into the league with the Chicago Blackhawks, served in multiple significant roles for the Montreal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings, and now the Sabres, too.

He will take the same position that Karmanos was holding, though his day-to-day impacts won’t necessarily be public, but he is another voice in Kekalainen’s ear and will likely take control of the Americans.

John Flynn, who was with the Columbus Blue Jackets and has a past with Kekalainen, and after requesting to speak with him, Kekalainen has also hired him, and he will hold an assistant general manager position.

Pierre LeBrun noted that signing Alex Tuch to an extension is one of the top priorities for the new department of hockey operations. The rumoured number is still slightly above $10.5 million. No extension is guaranteed, but they are going to work hard for it, and will also be willing to move him if they are forced to.

David Pagnotta has reminded people that Owen Power, Bowen Byram, Jack Quinn, Peyton Krebs, and Jordan Greenway were in trade conversations at various points over the last season, and could be on their way out at some point.

Good News on Werenski Injury

To see a superstar go down is never good. After blocking a shot from Troy Terry, Werenski was down in a heap of pain and needed help from his goaltender to get to the bench. The shot hit in the ankle/foot, and there was a lot of concern overnight for what a potential timeline could be.

Zach Werenski needed a push to the bench from Elvis Merzlikins after blocking a shot late in the game

pic.twitter.com/7ZvBo0krHU — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 21, 2025

Aaron Portzline reports early Sunday morning that there are no broken bones, and the star defenseman will be listed as day-to-day.

On the Saturday Headlines segment, Elliotte Friedman dropped some quick notes about some significant players who are injured around the league.

Seth Jarvis, who was tripped and launched into the post against the Florida Panthers, left in some serious pain. Friedman reports that people seem to be hopeful about his status. “There will be no firm statements made until he sees the doctors”, which should happen shortly as the Carolina Hurricanes wrap up their road trip. It appears that this injury will not impact his opportunity at the Olympics.

For Tristan Jarry, it’s more of the same. The Edmonton Oilers are awaiting their trip home to get further evaluation, but there are no short-term updates available.

For Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel, two Olympic-calibre stars on the Vegas Golden Knights, they are both out with injuries, but there is no concern that they will be at risk of missing any Olympic time, at least in relation to these injuries.

Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven went down with a clear ankle injury and will not play on Sunday (Dec. 21). There hasn’t been an update on the extent of the injury yet, though.

Finally, wrapping up all of these injuries, Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill stated that Frank Nazar would be missing four weeks after taking an astray puck up high.

Matthews & Berube Not On Same Page

It is important for the head coach, the team superstar, and the captain to be on the same page. Auston Matthews checks two of those boxes, and Craig Berube has the other. After another deflating loss, sending the Leafs to 15th in the Eastern Conference (P%), both spoke to the media after the game.

There is a lot to go through, but there are two specific quotes to look at.

Berube was first asked, “How much are the mistakes a product of where the team is at mentally?”

He replied by stating, “Yeah, it is. It’s mental, for sure. We’ve got to get through it. We’ve got to get over that. We’ve got to make better decisions throughout the game.”.

That is a fair response from the coach, right? Everyone can agree? Well, not Matthews.

During his post-game availability, Matthews stated, “I think mentally we’re fine. I thought tonight, as s***** as it is losing, I thought the process was better. I thought we had good energy all night. And even though you’re leaving the rink upset, not getting out of any points in tonight’s game, I think just the process that we had throughout is something that we can take and move forward.”.

So it is clear. The captain and coach are not on the same page about where the team is at, and where they are heading. That is a problem they will need to solve.