Projected Lineups for Jets vs Mammoth – 12/21/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (15-17-2) at MAMMOTH (17-17-3)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gustav Nyquist

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Luke Schenn, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Nyquist will move up to Winnipeg’s top line, Vilardi to the second line and Niederreiter to the fourth line; Miller replaces Fleury on defense.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

