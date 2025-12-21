Projected Lineups for Jets vs Mammoth – 12/21/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (15-17-2) at MAMMOTH (17-17-3)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gustav Nyquist
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Luke Schenn, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Nyquist will move up to Winnipeg’s top line, Vilardi to the second line and Niederreiter to the fourth line; Miller replaces Fleury on defense.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 20, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Jets vs Avalanche – 12/19/25
- Jets’ Veteran Free-Agent Additions Have Been Busts
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Confidence is Key: Inside Roadrunners’ Ty Tullio’s Explosive December
- 3 Takeaways From Mammoth’s 2-1 Loss to Devils
- NHL Morning Recap – December 20, 2025