Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Stars – 12/21/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander

Dakota Joshua — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Nicholas Robertson — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Steven Lorentz Max Domi, Henry Thrun

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate after a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Jamie Benn

Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist

Alex Petrovic — Ilya Lybushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

Blackwell will play after being a healthy scratch for an 8-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. He will replace Erne at forward.

