Stars’ Jason Robertson Continues to Shine in a Season Full of Motivation

The Dallas Stars (24-7-5) sit in second place in both the Central Division and in the NHL with 53 points, four points behind the Colorado Avalanche. Much has been made about Colorado’s hot start, but the Stars have been right behind them from game one.

The reason for their success is multifaceted, no doubt. Their goaltending has been terrific, as has their power play. Mikko Rantanen and Wyatt Johnston have been unstoppable, and Miro Heiskanen is having an offensive resurgence.

However, you can’t tell the story of the 2025-26 Stars, as short as that story is, without talking about Jason Robertson. Robertson is tied for third in the NHL with 22 goals and is eighth with 43 points through 36 games. From Nov. 11 to Nov. 25, Robertson had 11 goals during a seven-game goal-scoring streak, and has scored in 15 of his last 20 games.

So, is this excellent start fueled by the simple motivation of being a professional athlete pursuing a championship? Or is there more behind it?

Let’s talk about it.

Everything Is Coming up Robertson in 2025

In the summer of 2024, Robertson had offseason surgery on his foot, forcing him to miss training camp, and it showed on the ice to start the season. At this time last season, Robertson had seven goals and 21 points through 31 games, and most nights he looked invisible. It was a hot topic during the Stars’ mediocre start to the season, to say the least.

When the calendar switched to 2025, so did the play of Robertson and the Stars. After finishing 2024 with nine goals and 28 points, Robertson went on a tear. From Jan. 1 until the end of the season (46 games), Robertson recorded 26 goals and 52 points, which were fourth and tied for fifth in the NHL during that stretch. Since Jan. 1, including this season, Robertson is tied for second in goals with 48 and has 95 points.

What Should Be Expected from Robertson?

Partway through his sixth full season in the NHL, it’s been fair to wonder what can actually be expected from Robertson. In 2021-22, he recorded 41 goals and 79 points, and in 2022-23, he recorded 46 goals and 109 points. In 2023-24, those numbers dipped to 29 goals and 80 points, and last season, he had the same point total, but his goal total ticked back up to 35. This season, he’s on pace for 50-plus goals and could clear the 100-point mark.

We’re going to talk about the motivations driving him this season, but there is one big on-ice reason for Robertson getting back to the player we all know and love.

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

When Robertson shoots the puck, good things happen. It really doesn’t get simpler than that. When Robertson hit 40-plus goals for the first time, he had 220 shots in 74 games. The next season, he scored 46 goals on 313 shots in 82 games. Then, in his 29-goal season, he had 231 shots in 82 games.

This was a big point of contention in the first three months last season. In his first 36 games, he had nine goals on 90 shots. Robertson has played exactly 36 games this season, and already has 22 goals on 139 shots. That’s quite the difference. We noted earlier that he had 26 goals from Jan. 1 onward. He did that on 121 shots.

I know, it might seem obvious that if you shoot more, you score more. But that’s not always the case. At least not with this kind of success. Robertson needs to shoot the puck four to six times a game. When he does, this season is the result.

Robertson Eyeing 2026 Olympics

Missing the 4 Nations Face-Off was a big disappointment for Robertson last season, and he hasn’t been shy to admit it and use it for motivation to make Team USA in the 2026 Olympics in February.

“I was definitely disappointed,” Robertson told NHL.com in November. “But at the time, it’s well documented I wasn’t playing up to my standards. And not feeling really worthy of making it – I wasn’t super surprised. Just got healthy. Got back on my game and finished that season strong.”

In a world where NHL players try to downplay certain things to the media, Robertson has been honest about what the Olympics would mean.

“I think obviously, well, it would be a dream come true. It’s something you think can never happen – I’m sure it would mean a lot to my parents, my family, who supported me all these years. We can all celebrate.”

When asked about the start to his season, Robertson kept pointing back to health and a healthy offseason.

“I think the key is being healthy,” Robertson said. “Obviously, coming off a nice offseason, a healthy offseason, training, that’s meant so much to the start I’ve gotten. It’s given me confidence. And just translating a good summer of work, shooting, practicing, to start the year. It all stems from that.

I’m pretty confident right now,” he continued. “But not enough to change the way I’ve played. I’ve played the same way all season. Playing smart. Playing creative. Driving the net. Creating offense. Trying to contribute. I think everyone’s been reaping the benefits of the way our team has been playing in general. It’s been good so far.”

In last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA fell one goal short of victory against Team Canada. Sure, it didn’t help that sniper Kyle Connor was sitting in the press box, but it certainly didn’t help that a pure goalscorer like Robertson was left off the team entirely. After a start like this, it is my personal opinion that leaving Robertson off the Olympic roster would be a massive mistake.

Show Me the Money

It’s a cliché thing to say, but the phrase “contract year” is certainly at play here. Robertson is in the final season of a contract that is paying him $7.75 million per season, and is set to be a restricted free agent (RFA) at the end of the season. After watching Rantanen sign a $12 million per season deal, and defenseman Thomas Harley sign an extension worth $10.59 million per season, you know Robertson is eyeing his payday in the summer.

As a fan and an observer, it’s fair for us to wonder how the Stars are going to make this all work. The Stars are projected to have $17.4 million in cap space next season, but also have nine players who will be up for a new contract.

So, what should Robertson expect to get paid when his time comes? We have a lot of time to talk about this, but this is a fun little appetizer.

To me, an easy comparison is William Nylander from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nylander is currently in the second season of an eight-year deal worth $11.5 million per season. Nylander has three straight 40-plus goal seasons and has 80-plus points in four straight. His numbers are more consistent than Robertson’s, but he hasn’t cleared the 100-point mark as Robertson has.

With the salary cap and contracts constantly rising, it feels like $11 million will be the starting point for Robertson’s new deal, and so far this season, he’s proving that he deserves it.

One Last Point of Motivation

The Olympics and a payday are clearly two motivations pushing Robertson this season, and it’s working. There is one last thing pushing this superstar and his teammates.

The Stars have lost three straight Western Conference Finals. There is only one thing left to achieve: The Stanley Cup. Everything this season is about building towards that moment. Robertson can score 300 goals this season, and it will be empty if the Stars can’t raise that trophy in June.

So far, they are among the obvious contenders come the spring.