Oilers Should Have Signed Connor Brown Instead of Andrew Mangiapane

The Edmonton Oilers continue to sign underwhelming free agents. Last season, they signed Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson, which fans were excited about at the time. However, neither signing worked out, as Skinner left in free agency and Arvidsson was traded to the Boston Bruins. They did the same thing this season, signing Andrew Mangiapane, who’s statistically worse than Arvidsson, but plays a similar style.

The first signing failed, yet the organization thought Mangiapane would be different. It turns out, he isn’t an improvement.

Management doesn’t seem to learn from their mistakes, as they continue to target middle-six forwards in the $3-to-$4 million range in free agency, but they already had that player in Connor Brown, and they let him go. Brown was coming off a significant injury when he joined the Oilers, so it took him nearly one year to find his game.

Brown had 13 goals and 30 points in 82 games last season with Edmonton, and has nine goals and 14 points in 28 games with the New Jersey Devils so far this season. In comparison, Mangiapane had 14 goals and 28 points in 81 games with the Washington Capitals last season, and four goals and eight points in 35 games with Edmonton this season.

While both players are similar in terms of point production, Brown was a better fit in the dressing room, and that’s a valuable asset. Even when he was injured during the playoffs, he had a hilarious lineup read before Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, which made the team laugh and get loose before a big game. He was an important piece, and his absence is being felt. Therefore, general manager Stan Bowman should’ve prioritized signing Brown instead of Mangiapane this offseason.

Brown Is Cheaper

This is the obvious reason, but Brown was the cheaper option. The salary cap constrains the Oilers, so it’s essential to save money whenever possible. Brown is two years older than Mangiapane and signed a four-year deal with a $3 million cap hit. Instead, the organization chose to go a different route, signing Mangiapane to a two-year contract with a $3.6 million cap hit. While the term is shorter, the value is better on Brown’s deal, despite the age.

It was thought that Brown priced himself out of Edmonton, but if the Oilers wanted to keep his services, they would’ve found a way. However, management decided to spend an extra $600,000 to fill that void and failed to do so. So, why not keep the cheaper option that you know is a fan favourite and appreciated in the dressing room?

There was less risk with Brown, and now that everyone’s healthy, Mangiapane may not have a spot in this forward group. To make matters worse, the latter has a full no-movement clause this season and a modified five-team trade list next season. That makes moving him extremely difficult.

Oilers Have Familiarity with Brown

The Oilers have familiarity with Brown, and they know what he brings to the table. He’s a versatile third-line winger who’s an exceptional penalty killer and can get on the forecheck and win puck battles. He might not always get on the scoresheet, but he’s a hard worker and had an important role on the Oilers. The Toronto native eventually started contributing more offensively near the end of his Oilers tenure.

Andrew Mangiapane, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

On the other hand, Mangiapane was a relative unknown. It’s difficult to determine how someone will adapt to a new environment, and so far, he hasn’t adapted well in Edmonton. He’s struggling to fit in and find a role on this team. He’s spent time on all four lines, and no combinations have stuck.

The 29-year-old has been in the bottom six most of the season, where he should be, but he lacks identity. He doesn’t kill penalties, and he has the worst plus/minus on the team at minus-16, with the next worst at minus-9. That discrepancy is very telling.

If things don’t improve with the newest Oiler, don’t be surprised if he waives his no-movement clause to seek a better fit, similar to Arvidsson. That begs the question: What does Mangiapane offer the Oilers that Brown didn’t? Bowman was better off signing Brown to an extension because he plays a much-needed role at a cheaper cap hit.

