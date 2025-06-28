Oilers Making Right Call Letting Connor Brown Head to Free Agency

It looks as though Connor Brown’s time with the Edmonton Oilers organization has come to an end. After joining the Oilers on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season, and extending on another one-year deal once the season had commenced, the 31-year-old is set on cashing in after a more productive 2024-25 campaign.

Brown was much better throughout the regular season in 2024-25 than he had been the year prior, scoring 13 goals and 30 points in 82 games. He followed it up with an even better playoff run, where he found the back of the net five times while also picking up four assists in 20 outings.

Based on reports from several Oilers insiders on Friday morning, Brown will hit free agency on Tuesday. His camp and the Oilers had met to discuss an extension, but were clearly unable to find common ground to make something work. Though the news will upset many Oilers fans who grew to love Brown, not locking him in is actually a wise decision from general manager (GM) Stan Bowman and his staff.

Brown Is a Replaceable Player

Throughout the vast majority of his NHL career, and with the Oilers specifically, Brown has been a bottom-six forward. When on top of his game as he was in 2024-25, he can provide decent depth scoring, and like many bottom-six players in the NHL, is capable of killing penalties.

While his offensive production, particularly in the playoffs was a huge asset, it doesn’t make Brown anything more than what the organization already knew him as. Again, he is a bottom-six forward who can heat up at times, but his 30 points on the season, paired with just 12 in 2023-24, show that he is by no means an invaluable player.

Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Players like Brown are often available in free agency, often times for cheap prices. Brown happened to heat up at the right time and will be healthily compensated for his strong play, but a team like the Oilers, who are trying to strategically fit in the right pieces to help Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl win a Stanley Cup, shouldn’t be the ones to pay him. Giving him the multi-year contract he’s reportedly in search of could wind up being a massive headache down the road.

Dressing Room Takes a Hit

Now, perhaps the worst thing in all of this is the effect it will have on the dressing room. It was no secret that Brown was a favourite in the Oilers’ room, as proven by his hilarious lineup read versus the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final while he was out with injury. In fact, a big part of him originally signing in Edmonton was to get the chance to play alongside one of his very good friends in McDavid.

A tight-knit locker room is absolutely essential when it comes to winning a Stanley Cup, and losing a popular teammate like Brown is a big blow. That said, nothing at this point matters to McDavid and Draisaitl more than a Stanley Cup. They’ve seen plenty of other good friends come and go over the years, and while this one will sting, they are smart enough to understand why the decision was made.

As long as the on-ice results improve based on free agent signings and potential trades this offseason, there won’t be any need to panic or complain over losing Brown. He was a very solid Oiler and deserves to seek out a bigger contract, but Bowman is being wise letting him walk. There will be very similar players up for grabs in the free-agent market, perhaps ones that turn out to be even more impactful than Brown, and for a fraction of the price.