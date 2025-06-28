The NHL’s Decentralized Draft Put New Spin on Round 1 — What Worked & What Didn’t?

It felt a little like that episode of The Office, the one where Michael Scott tries to host a virtual party for the company’s big product launch. Half the office is on a grainy video call, and no one can hear each other. At one point, a pizza delivery guy ends up frozen on someone’s screen.

One could say that was the vibe of the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles at Peacock Theater.

In one instance, James Hagens was introduced to Don Sweeney and several members of the Boston Bruins front office. However, after that brief moment, the call stalled; Sweeney, the team’s general manager (GM), had a poor internet connection, and he was unable to speak to Hagens at all.

This was one of many awkward moments throughout the entirety of round one at Peacock Theater that made a rather underwhelming night on the NHL’s part.

The NHL Draft was one of the many things that the NHL got right—having teams have all their boots on the ground made for memories that can’t be experienced on the big screens.

Like how the Arizona Coyotes (now the Utah Mammoth) wore identical suits to drafts or how phone calls happened just a few feet away, fun moments like that didn’t happen, and that was evident inside Peacock Theater and on television.

The first round of the NHL’s decentralized draft is in the books. What went right, and what didn’t?

The NHL’s Shift to a Decentralized Draft

As NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman put it best, “This is us executing the will of the clubs,” when asked in March about decentralizing the NHL Draft. Teams were polled on their interest in moving to a decentralized format, largely driven by the costs of sending all of the team’s management staff to the event.

The majority expressed a desire to go decentralized, and that’s exactly what unfolded during the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday night.

“This is what the clubs said they wanted,” Bettman said after GM meetings wrapped up. “A number of them also said maybe we should change back. I told them, ‘We’ll go through this experience, and if there’s a surge of interest to return to the old format, we’ll put it back to the clubs again.’ We ended the old framework with a bang in the Sphere in Las Vegas, and if the consensus is that we’d rather be together…We let the clubs decide, and we’ll act accordingly. We can be flexible.”

2025 NHL Draft Stage (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Most, including myself, believe decentralizing takes away something special the NHL has going for it. The draft is unique, chaotic, and eventful; that energy is what makes it truly memorable.

On the other hand, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman was one of the few who said they enjoyed it. He said it “Felt like a calmer setup.” We’ll see if other general managers or scouts follow in his footsteps, but it’s clear that this wasn’t a popular pick by fans and scouts.

NHL Struggles in a Decentralized Format During Round One

Alright, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: what was round one of the NHL Draft? Seriously. The NHL’s move to a decentralized structure made sense on paper, but it fell short on several levels.

First off, the technical issues, which I alluded to earlier, were very apparent and didn’t help the NHL’s cause. It only made an already unfamiliar format feel more disjointed.

Also, where the heck was Shea Weber when he announced the Nashville Predators’ pick at fifth overall? Golfing? A funny moment I thought was worth pointing out.

In addition to the technology issues the NHL faced during the first round in Los Angeles, the setup that was called the ‘Draft House’, where prospects spoke with their new general manager, felt noticeably awkward. That, if anything, was the biggest disaster of the night.

The NHL could have done better in that aspect, or completely removed it; it seemed forced. That’s where, as mentioned, most technology issues originated, and many teams had unusual and funny camera angles (cough Mike Grier cough).

On the bright side, though, were the celebrities that teams brought out. That was a nice touch. I’m not sure who expected ‘Happy Gilmore‘ (Adam Sandler) to make an appearance, but that was a great celebrity to bring out for the Bruins’ pick.

Aside from that, the draft lacked everything it usually has going for the NHL. The crowd seemed rather quiet and not as rowdy as it is with most drafts. Peacock Theater only holds 7,100, but still, it wasn’t the electric Montreal crowd we all saw in 2022.

All in all, to put it mildly, round one of the 2025 NHL Draft was a disappointment in the NHL’s first attempt at implementing a decentralized draft. It lacked the thrill and mojo the NHL Draft usually contains, resulting in several missteps throughout the night.

Where the NHL Should Go From Here

After a lackluster first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, it’s entirely possible teams will vote to return to a centralized format next season. Of course, it’s easier said than done, but based on Bettman’s comments, it’s certainly not off the table.

Bettman’s openness to going back suggests this shift wasn’t necessarily driven by him, and to his credit, it wasn’t. The decision came from the teams themselves. Now the question becomes: will the NHL actually make that pivot?

The honest answer is we don’t know. The first round in Los Angeles wasn’t a disaster, but it wasn’t particularly strong either. It had its moments, but overall, it fell short of the energy and connection fans are used to.

The exterior of the theater is seen prior to the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Based on the online reaction, there’s understandable skepticism about running this format back. It’s possible the league tries it again next year, with clear improvements, but if I had to give my two cents, a return to centralized drafts seems likely.

When you see what a centralized draft creates—the atmosphere, the chaos, the in-person drama—it’s hard to argue against it.

An Underwhelming Night for the NHL

Leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft, rumors flooded Twitter/X, and mock trades sent fans into a frenzy. However, not much materialized on draft night in Los Angeles in terms of trades or surprising picks. Add that to the fact that the draft’s decentralization fell short of the expectations typically attached to the event, and it was a real disappointment. Not having teams present on the draft floor felt awkward, and it seemed like something was missing all night. We’ll see what rounds two through seven bring, but early signs suggest the NHL’s first decentralized draft was a major letdown.