Meet the Newest Seattle Kraken: Joe Veleno

The Seattle Kraken have already been making moves ahead of the beginning of free agency on July 1. On June 21, the Kraken traded Andre Burakovsky to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno. Let’s look at the forward’s career in the NHL so far.

Veleno’s Career Began in Detroit

Veleno first began his NHL career when he was drafted 30th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Draft. However, he did not play in the NHL right away. In the 2018-19 season, he played for the Drummond Voltigeurs of the Quebec Martimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He played in 59 games and recorded 104 points via 42 goals and 62 assists.

During the 2019-2020 season, Veleno played with Detroit’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team, the Grand Rapids Griffins. He played in 54 games and recorded 23 points via 11 goals and 12 assists.

The 2020-21 season was a strange one for many players, but especially for Veleno. He wanted his chance to play in the NHL, but the pandemic cut that possibility short. Instead, Detroit loaned him to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for a season. He played for the Malmo Redhawks for 46 games and recorded 20 points via 11 goals and nine assists. When he returned, Veleno got his NHL opportunity. He played his first NHL game on April 27, 2021, against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He did not record any points, but he took 20 shifts and spent a total of 14:59 on the ice. He also recorded two shots on the net. In his last NHL game of the season on May 7, 2021, he scored his first goal against the Blue Jackets. He scored it in the second period while the Red Wings were on the power play.

After that season, Veleno played almost a full season in the NHL. He played 66 games with the Red Wings and recorded 15 points via eight goals and seven assists. He played 11 games with the Griffins and recorded six goals and four assists, just about one point in every game.

The 2022-23 season was his first full season in the NHL, where Veleno recorded 20 points via nine goals and 11 assists. The 2023-24 season was his best in the league, recording 28 points in 80 regular-season games. He scored 12 goals and recorded 16 assists. This was also his highest total of shots in a single season, with 86. Veleno also recorded his highest shot percentage with 14.0%.

Veleno began the 2024-25 season with Detroit. Before the season began, he signed a two-year contract with Detroit with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.275 million. He played 56 regular-season games with Detroit and recorded ten points via five goals and five assists. However, Veleno did not finish the season with Detroit.

Veleno’s Spent a Short Time in Chicago

On the last day of the trade deadline, March 7, 2025, Veleno was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Petr Mrazek and Craig Smith. He finished the season playing in 18 regular-season games and recording seven points via three goals and four assists.

Joe Veleno, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He was a solid bottom-six center for Chicago in his short time there. However, Veleno will no longer get the chance to play for them.

Veleno’s Future in Seattle

The future of Joe Veleno’s hockey career is interesting, as he is about to have a new start in Seattle. More than likely, he will play in the bottom six like he did back in Chicago, probably centering the fourth line. The addition of Veleno removes the chance for other players on the Kraken’s AHL team to see NHL ice. With Veleno’s experience, he has a better chance of staying in the NHL than, say, Ryan Winterton.