Blackhawks Acquire Andre Burakovsky from Kraken for Joe Veleno

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that the team has acquired forward Andre Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Joe Veleno.

The #SeaKraken have acquired center Joe Veleno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Andre Burakovsky.



Read more → https://t.co/ODZrZAxGaO pic.twitter.com/qZcVqQyk9b — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 21, 2025

The Blackhawks will take on Burakovsky’s full salary. The 30-year-old has a cap hit of $5.5 million in each of the next two seasons remaining on a five-year contract signed in July 2022, meaning the Kraken just cleared some significant room in 2025-26 and beyond. Veleno is owed $2.275 million next season ahead of becoming a restricted free agent.

Burakovsky registered 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 79 regular-season games with Seattle this past season. The forward ranked fourth on the Kraken with 27 assists during the 2024-25 campaign, while he finished tied for eighth in points and 10th in goals. On the international stage, Burakovsky has represented Sweden at the IIHF World Championship on two occasions, including winning the bronze medal in 2024. He also helped Sweden win silver medals at the 2012 U18 World Championship and the 2014 World Junior Championship.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward was originally selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Veleno, 25, posted 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 74 regular-season games split between the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago in 2024-25. The forward opened the season with Detroit, notching 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 56 games before being acquired by Chicago on March 7 in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith. Veleno added seven points (three goals, four assists) in 18 games with the Blackhawks.