Peterka, Byram, and the 2C Puzzle: Inside the Canucks’ Offseason Plans

As the NHL’s off-season gains momentum, the Vancouver Canucks find themselves at another familiar crossroads — ambitious, tight on cap space, and facing a few key roster holes that need plugging. This week, Halford and Brough welcomed NHL insider Frank Seravalli to the show to talk about where the Canucks stand in the early days of the trade and free agent market.

The Market Is Heating Up, But the Canucks Are Just Not in Net (Yet)

Seravalli opened by acknowledging that while the goaltending market has started to flicker with activity, the Canucks haven’t been part of that conversation — at least not yet. Teams like the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, and Utah Mammoth have reportedly been poking around for help in the crease. But in Vancouver’s case, the real work is happening elsewhere.

“I do think that there’s a handful of teams that have been poking around the goaltending market,” Seravalli said. “But in terms of what the Canucks are up to… I think they’ve been very active on several interesting fronts.”

The Peterka File: A New Scoring Winger?

One name that came up during the conversation was JJ Peterka, the skilled winger from the Buffalo Sabres. According to Seravalli, Canucks’ general manager Patrik Allvin has shown interest and is “closely following” the Peterka situation. There have been calls between the Canucks and Sabres front offices, with Peterka’s name reportedly in play at “varying points.”

After suffering from a lower-body injury, Peterka caught fire to close out the 2024–25 season, scoring eight goals and nine assists in his final 16 games. He finished the season with 27 goals and a career-high 68 points in 77 games, adding 173 shots, 30 hits, 34 penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating. At just 23, his offensive ceiling might rise. He could become a steady 60-to-70-point scorer moving forward.

Bringing in Peterka would be an intriguing idea. He would add pace and some offensive punch to the Canucks’ middle six—and he’s still young enough to grow with the core. Whether Buffalo is seriously entertaining offers or just listening remains to be seen, but Vancouver is in the mix.

Bowen Byram: Rebuilding the Blue Line?

Another name drawing interest from the Canucks is Bowen Byram. The restricted free agent defenseman from the Sabres has been linked to Vancouver before, and Seravalli confirmed that the team continues to explore what a potential deal could look like.

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 24-year-old left-shot defenseman from Cranbrook, B.C., enjoyed a breakout season in 2024–25, putting up career-best numbers with seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points in 82 games. Playing a full season for the first time, Byram also posted 46 penalty minutes and a strong plus-11 rating. His skating and puck-moving ability are strong, and he is growing more confident in all three zones. If he can stay healthy, Byram looks to become a reliable top-four option with upside — and he’s only just starting to tap into his potential.

Byram would address a long-term need on the Canucks’ left side and could potentially become a fixture in the top four. But, as always, cost will be the issue—both in assets given up and in cap hit. Still, the connection isn’t just speculative; it sounds like authentic dialogue is happening.

The 2C Hole: Vancouver’s Biggest Problem?

But for all the potential movement around the edges, the big question hovering over Vancouver remains unanswered: What will they do at second-line centre?

“It’s certainly a glaring hole,” Seravalli said. “That part has been ongoing… and I think we’re all still trying to drill down on how they solve it.”

Whether it’s via trade, free agency, or internal promotion, the Canucks can’t afford to enter next season with such a vital position left unaddressed. Elias Lindholm came and went, and while there are options, none are cheap or risk-free. Expect this to be the main storyline over the next few weeks.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

To sum up, the Canucks are active—but the moves haven’t happened yet. From calling on Peterka to feeling the price for Byram, general manager Allvin is trying to stay ahead of the market, but balancing is tricky. Cap space is tight, needs are urgent, and fans are watching closely.

We’re in the lull before the storm. As the NHL Draft approaches and the free-agent window begins to crack open, Vancouver could be one of the more aggressive teams, particularly if they can clear room or find creative ways to structure deals.

Canucks fans should watch for updates on the Peterka and Byram situations and how the team prioritizes that elusive second-line centre. The Canucks know the time is now — but pulling it all together may take another week or two of quiet grinding behind the scenes.