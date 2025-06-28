Bruins Draft James Hagens 7th Overall

With the seventh pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins have selected James Hagens from Boston College of the NCAA

About James Hagens

James Hagens started the season as the projected first-overall pick. While he took a bit of a step back from those projections by the time the season ended, his body of work still had him projected by many to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. A player who exudes offensive upside and has a tendency to force errors by opposing defenders, Hagens has all of the ability to become an elite offensive threat in the NHL.

Related: 2025 NHL Draft Tracker

Though Hagens isn’t the biggest player on the ice, he offers tremendous playmaking ability and a willingness to create chances in and around the net. Finishing the season with 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games with Boston College, the 5-foot-11, 177-pound Hagens has all the makings of being a dominant top-line center for years to come in the NHL.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“It’s not a dominant freshman season that Macklin Celebrini had in his draft year. Or even Adam Fantilli or Jack Eichel before him, but James Hagens has continued to generate a lot of attention as a freshman for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Hagens has been productive as a point per game player with 29 assists and 34 points in 34 games with Boston College. It’s not eye popping, but still impressive. He has been on everyone’s radar for a number of years now as he’s been productive and standing out against older competition. Starting the season as the projected first overall pick, he has slightly fallen back from that label. Though, his ceiling and skillset will make any team happy to have him in their system.

James Hagens, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

The one thing that you notice in Hagens’ game is his ability to think and process the game and constantly push the pace of play with a high level of consistency. Add that with his elite-level playmaking and offensive awareness, he instantly becomes a lethal threat every shift. He’s extremely quick on the rush, quickly utilizing his top speed, movement and ability to spot the open lanes. He’s very elusive as his edge work, crossovers and pivots allow him to escape pressure and create even more open space.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Hagens is a dual offensive threat, though it’s his playmaking, passing and play driving skills that really makes everyone around him better. He can easily spot seams, open lanes up and place the puck in a perfect spot for his teammates for a prime scoring chance. He’s all over the offensive zone and his puck skills in tight spaces make him difficult to contain, especially when he’s hitting his stride. He has a lethal and quick shot and while he hasn’t utilized it as much this season compared to what he has shown in the past, don’t underestimate him when he has the space to walk in and shoot.”

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Bruins’ Plans

James Hagens is staying in Boston.

The good news about Hagens is that the instincts and natural ability are already in place. He’ll need to add a little size to his frame and adjust to the speed of NHL play to be as effective at the next level, but the Bruins should have a player they can fully build around for years to come. Rushing him won’t make a lot of sense, for Hagens or the Bruins, but with a little bit of development, he should flourish in the NHL.

The Bruins are also in an interesting situation with some franchise pieces already in place in David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and, ideally, Jeremy Swayman.