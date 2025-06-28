Flyers Draft Porter Martone 6th Overall

With the sixth pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers have selected Porter Martone of the OHL’s (Ontario Hockey League) Brampton Steelheads.

About Porter Martone

Martone recorded 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) and a plus-19 rating in 57 regular-season games for the 2024-25 Steelheads. He had seven games of four or more points; Michael Misa, the consensus second overall pick who also played in the OHL, had eight such games. Martone added four goals and five assists in six playoff games.

Martone has the qualities that any team wants in a highly competitive, skilled, and strong power forward who mirrors Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. As we’ve seen from other players come playoff time, he’ll be a player who thrives in those big moments. He’s an excellent leader, shows great drive, and has a winning mentality every time. He can be a shooting and playmaking threat at five-on-five and on the power play, and vision and anticipation can be a factor on the penalty kill.

“There is no player in this draft class that possesses the skill and winning mindset, with a high-level of intensity than Brampton Steelheads forward Porter Martone. Martone currently ranks eighth in Ontario Hockey League scoring with 92 points, a strong 1.70 point per game average. I’ve been a big fan of his for some time and he’s the type of player that will excel on a Stanley Cup winning team and thrive in big moments.”

“He has a lethal shot from mid-range, showing great power in his release but he also can do a lot of damage in front of the net. He shows the ability to fight and battle for second chance opportunities, digging for pucks and using his quick hands to get free and convert on his scoring chances. He’s always making himself available as an option as he can easily bully his way to that spot with ease.”

“His size allows him to shield the puck extremely well, driving to the high danger area and power through to the open ice. He excels at making and executing plays in tight, drawing a number of players in to open things up. He’s an effective playmaker as he’s always spotting seams and making crisp tape-to-tape passes.”

How This Affects the Flyers’ Plans

The Flyers need high-end skill in every area of their prospect pool. They also lack a prospect with point-per-game potential up front, and the selection of Martone begins to fill that need. A player who has been compared to the Tkachuk brothers and Corey Perry fits well into an organization with a blue-collar history going back to the Broad Street Bullies.

In Martone, the Flyers are getting a player who will thrive in those big moments. He’s an excellent leader, shows great drive and a winning mentality every time. He can be a shooting and playmaking threat at five-on-five and on the power play, and vision and anticipation can be a factor on the penalty kill, all things that are needed in the Flyers’ prospect pool.