Nashville Predators Draft Brady Martin 5th Overall

With the 5th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Nashville Predators have selected Brady Martin from the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Brady Martin

Brady Martin exponentially improved his production late in the 2024–25 season, both in juniors and internationally. His substantial rise in public prospect rankings was a step too far for some, but he has the pedigree to warrant much of the hype. While Martin’s status as the most hit-happy player in the 2025 class has gotten plenty of deserved recognition, his skill hasn’t been emphasized enough. He’s far from one-dimensional.

Martin has both the skill and motor to be a pest at the next level. He loves to throw his body around and engage in puck battles, making him a menace on the forecheck. He has the talent and smarts to drive play, which he was leaned on to do by a subpar Greyhounds team. His playmaking is a standout trait.

Full-season, Martin’s production was first-round caliber but nothing spectacular: 72 points in 57 OHL games. Interestingly, though, he had more points in his final 22 games (37; 1.68 points per game) than in his first 35 (35; 1.00 points per game). At the 2025 U18 World Championship, he continued this high-flying trend—11 points in seven games, en route to a gold medal.

THW Profile Excerpt

“Described simply as an energizer, Brady Martin seems to do it all for the Soo Greyhounds. The Elmira, Ontario native can produce and generate offensively and has a defensive mindset that has helped him stand out for a Greyhound team that has struggled this season. His offensive game starts with his relentless forechecking abilities to gain control of the puck. His vision is fully displayed when he gets the puck on his stick. He is always looking for a lane to get a shot off or a teammate to feed the puck.

Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

“His mobility needs to improve to better his offensive game. Sometimes, he seems to skate a bit hunched over, which has limited his ability to get up the ice. He is also not the most dynamic player on the ice, but with his hardworking nature, he can make up for that more times than not.

“Defensively, Martin’s energy is felt as well. He is relentless on the backcheck and is strong when playing his position in his end of the ice. His opponents feel his physicality as he is not afraid to throw his weight around when given the chance. As an all-around force on the ice, he has been increasingly talked about as the season progresses.”

How This Affects the Predators’ Plans

The Predators are getting a potential top-six center who fits right into their culture. He can support the next wave of Nashville prospects with his heavy-hitting style—the ultimate complementary player.

Nashville has a decent prospect pool, but Martin adds a top-level one. He can slot anywhere in the top six in the long term, either at center or on the wing. He should overlap with at least a few of their current roster players by the time he’s ready for the NHL, such as Filip Forsberg.