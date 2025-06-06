2025 NHL Draft: Forbes’ Top 128 Final Rankings

It’s finally here. With the 2025 NHL Draft right around the corner, it’s time for my final rankings of this year’s draft class.

It’s a race of the top-10 and the rest of the pack. With the top three picks becoming a little more clear as we approach the draft, the rest of that top-10 seems to be jumbled with a mix of “best possible prospect” and “what fits teams’ needs.” Beyond those first 10 picks and, even more so past the first round, there’s less clarity and more of a lottery waiting to take place. Players could go somewhere in a range of picks rather than solidifying a definitive spot.

Take Jack Ivankovic for example. The Brampton Steelheads’ goalie recently committed to Michigan University in the NCAA after a season in which he had a 25-12-5 record with the Steelheads with a 3.05 goals against average (GAA) and .903 save percentage (SV%). With so much to still figure out in the newly developed CHL-to-NCAA route, Ivankovic sits as an early to mid second-round pick.

How has a Memorial Cup run helped Henry Brzustewicz‘s draft stock? Will teams focus on Haoxi Wang’s offensive production this past season? Beyond that first round, there will be question marks that surround each and every pick.

Sure, there’s still the relative unknowns when it comes to whether or not the New York Islanders will take defenceman Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick. However, for the most part, there’s a sense of where players should go early on in this draft. Rumours of swirled that there may be teams in the top-10 that are looking to move their picks. Could a surprise team move up with an offseason – or even draft-day – move?

For me, it was tough to have Porter Martone in the fifth spot. Really, that’s a testament to what Caleb Desnoyers and James Hagens offer teams looking to pick them. Talk around the NHL Combine is that Anton Frondell has had some great interviews, but is the nice-guy a top-five pick or will he fall outside that first handful off the board?

With the draft less than a month away in Los Angeles, these are all questions that will soon be answered. For now, here’s how my final rankings of the top-128 players breaks down.

First Round

1. Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

His talent is undeniable and for many it’s enough to land him the number one spot in year’s NHL Draft. He’s fast, has a strong transitional game – both carrying the puck and moving it up to his forwards – and he reads the game likely few others on the back end. On top of all the offensive explosiveness, Schaefer also plays with a bit of an edge which puts his ceiling over the top. He’s an NHL-calibre defenceman and should reach superstar status at the next level. If there’s one player that can knock him out of the number one spot, it’s Michael Misa.

2. Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

He cleaned up in the OHL this season with 134 points in 65 games and still Misa sits as the probable number two pick. He creates opportunities for himself with his impeccable stick handling and for his teammates by getting the puck to them even in tight spaces. Offensively he’s a constant threat with – and without – the puck, but he’s also a 200-foot player that can help in his own end. His type of skill is invaluable. He’s going to make a team incredibly happy with the draft selection.

3. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Maybe one of the most competitive players in the top-10, Desnoyers has the hockey IQ of a top-three pick. He’s physical and leaves it all on the ice and that made him an important piece for three winning teams this season, including at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the U18 Championship and in his home league as the Wildcats went on to win the QMJHL Championship and play for the Memorial Cup. Flashy doesn’t always win championships and Desnoyers is the perfect example of that.

4. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

A lot of potential, but the shorter NCAA season could be part of the reason why Hagens has fallen outside of the top-three. Fewer games means slightly less sample size with more to evaluate of the other players. That said, Hagens has a ton to offer. He’s deceptive and sees the game extremely well. He picks away at the seams in the opposition and it makes him dangerous in all aspects on the offensive side of the puck. He seems to play a couple steps ahead of the opposition which allows him to create dangerous opportunities and find his teammates when the gap closes on him.

5. Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Another hard-nosed, rugged, physically present forward with offensive skill, Martone could easily go in the third spot in this draft as well. He battles for puck possession and when he gets it, he’s able to create in tight spaces. He’s so skilled that he has an impact on the game in all facets of it. He’s not afraid to get in the face of his opponents and can often stir the pot enough to get them off their game while remaining focused on how he can help his team get the win.

6. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Amongst the top picks in this draft, Frondell might provide the most question marks. How’s his health? How does he matchup skill-wise to some of the others around him? But when this kid is playing, he can provide that offensive jump that teams would expect him to. He’s a smooth skater and gets to the right areas in the offensive zone. He protects the puck well and that allows him to drive from the outside inwards and create opportunities for himself and the trailing players.

7. Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Martin’s production offensively correlates with his ability to provide defensive pressure in the neutral zone and defensive zone. By doing that, he became a major offensive threat for the Greyhounds in the second part of the OHL season. Again, he’s another player that doesn’t shy away from the physical aspect of the game and that only boosts his overall game. He could easily jump a spot or two come draft day based on the needs and wants of each team, but there’s no doubt that Martin will be strong three-way player at the next level.

8. Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Eklund is quick and deceptive with the puck. He’s a precision shooter who picks his opportunities and capitalizes on chances in close and from the perimeter. He’s a water bug out there with a ton of energy and it shows as he’s always looking for the next play to unfold. He can cycle the puck inside the zone and can fool defenders off the rush making him a dangerous option for any team to take a long, hard look at.

9. Jackson Smith, LD, Sri-City Americans (WHL)

He’s a two-way defender that can play on both sides of the puck and has an impact on the game regardless of the situation. He closes the gap on opposing players and makes to tough for them to approach the net, however, he does have holes in his game when pressure is placed on him defensively. If Smith can clean up those gaps in his game, there’s no question he will be a strong defensive option in this draft.

10. Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) Maybe one of the more underrated in the top-10 is Mrtka. He skates well and is a two-way defender that can add to the game offensively as well. He has good angles, an active stick and can win puck battles along the boards. As a right-shot defender, he will be sought after with his skill and transitional game possibly pushing him into being the second defenceman off the board ahead of Smith.

11. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

12. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

13. Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

14. Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

15. Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

16. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

17. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

18. Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

19. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

20. Cullen Potter, LW, Arizona State (NCAA)

21. Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

22. Carter Bear, C, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

23. Jakob Ihs Wozniak, RW, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

24. Benjamin Kindel, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

25. Logan Hensler, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

26. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

27. Jack Murtagh, C/LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

28. Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

29. Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

30. Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

31. Nathan Behm, LW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

32. Milton Gästrin, C, MoDo (J20 Nationell)

Second Round

33. Vaclav Nestrasil, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

34. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

35. Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State (NCAA)

36. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

37. Henry Brzustewicz, RD, London Knights (OHL)

38. Eric Nilson, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

39. Carter Amico, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

40. Ryker Lee, RW, Madison Capitals (USHL)

41. Kurban Limatov, LD, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

42. Haoxi ‘Simon’ Wang, LD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

43. Adam Benák, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

44. Eddie Genborg, F, Linköping HC J20 (Nationell)

45. William Moore, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

46. Luca Romano, C, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

47. Charlie Trethewey, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

48. Alexander Zharovsky, RW, Krasnaya Amiya Moskva (MHL)

49. William Horcoff, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

50. Benjamin Kevan, RW, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

51. Pyotr Andreyanov, G, Krasnaya Amiya Moskva (MHL)

52. Viktor Klingsell, LW, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

53. Vojtech Čihar, LW, HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia)

54. Filip Ekberg, LW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

55. Malte Vass, LD, Färjestad BK J20 (Nationell)

56. Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

57. Jacob Rombach, LD, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

58. Cole McKinney, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

59. Theo Stockselius, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

60. Gustav Hillström, C, Brynäs IF J20 (Nationell)

61. Matthew Gard, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

62. Conrad Fondrk, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

63. Mason West, C, Edina High (USHS-MN)

64. Hayden Paupanekis, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Third Round

65. Max Psenicka, RD, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

66. Quinn Beauchense, RD, Guelph Storm (OHL)

67. Arvid Drott, RW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

68. Karl Annborn, RD, HV71 J20 (Nationell)

69. Michal Svrcek, C/LW, Brynäs IF (SHL)

70. Peyton Kettles, RD, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

71. Kristian Epperson, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

72. Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen, LD, University of Michigan (NCAA)

73. Luka Radivojevič, RD, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

74. Maxim Agafonov, LD, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

75. Ethan Czata, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

76. Bryce Pickford, RD, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

77. Melvin Novotny, F, Leksands IF J20 (Nationell)

78. Tomas Poletin, LW, Pelicans U20 (SM-sarja)

79. Mateo Nobert, C, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

80. Zeb Lindgren, LD, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

81. Tomas Pobezal, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

82. David Rozsíval, LW, Bílí Tygri Liberec (Czechia)

83. Atte Joki, C, Lukko U20 (SM-sarja)

84. Alexei Medvedev, G, London Knights (OHL)

85. David Bedkowski, RD, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

86. Jan Chovan, C, Tappara U20 (SM-sarja)

87. Semyon Frolov, G, MHK Kayla Sovetov Moskva (MHL)

88. Petteri Rimpinen, G, Kiekko-Espoo (Liiga)

89. Jesper Kotajärvi, LD, Tappara U20 (SM-sarja)

90. Reese Hamilton, LD, Regina Pats (WHL)

91. Theodor Hallquisth, RD, Örebro HK (SHL)

92. Lasse Boelius, LD, Ässät (Liiga)

93. Tomas Galvas, LD, Bílí Tygri Liberec (Czechia)

94. Carson Cameron, RD, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

95. Max Westergård, F, Frölunda HC J20 (Nationell)

96. Philippe Veilleux, C/LW, Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL)

Fourth Round

97. Brandon Gorzynski, LW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

98. Linus Funck, RD, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

99. Owen Griffin, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

100. David Lewandowski, C, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

101. Carlos Handel, RD, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

102. Sam Laurila, LD, Fargo Force (USHL)

103. Nathan Quinn, C, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

104. Lucas Beckman, G, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

105. Topias Hynninen, C, Jukurit (Liiga)

106. Owen Conrad, LD, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

107. Francesco Dell’elce, LD, UMass (NCAA)

108. Mason Moe, C, Madison Capitals (USHL)

109. Viggo Nordlund, LW, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)

110. Daniil Prokhorov, RW, MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg (MHL)

111. Will Sharpe, LD, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

112. Alex Huang, RD, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

113. Love Härenstam, G, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

114. Tyler Hopkins, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

115. Bruno Osmanis, RW, IF Björklöven (HockeyAllsvenskan)

116. Lev Katzin, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

117. Jordan Gavin, C/LW, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

118. Shamar Moses, RW, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

119. Kieren Dervin, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

120. L.J. Mooney, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

121. Jimmy Lombardi, C, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

122. Ethan Wyttenbach, LW, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

123. Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

124. Lucas Karmiris, C, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

125. Teddy Mutryn, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

126. Lirim Amidovski, RW, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

127. Sean Barnhill, RD, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)

128. Artyom Vilchinsky, LD, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

Honourable Mentions

Roman Bausov, RD, MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg (MHL); Artyom Gonchar, LD, Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL); Aron Dahlqvist, LD, Brynäs IF J20 (Nationell); Harry Nansi, C, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

