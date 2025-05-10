Artyom Gonchar – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Artyom Gonchar

2024-25 Team: Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL)

Date of Birth: Oct. 25, 2006

Place of Birth: Chelyabinsk, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 156 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

A dynamic defenseman with swift hands and good puck skills, Artyom Gonchar’s game is interesting in all areas, but seriously lacks size, even if he plays bigger than what he is. Gifted with excellent agility and mobility, he’s a promising two-way defenseman who can join the rush, start plays, and work hard back in his own zone. His physical play is hardly noticeable, or even present, but he can take a hit and battle for the puck, although he is, of course, more of an offensive weapon.

Gonchar can start plays with his excellent eye for the pass or move through the neutral zone himself with the puck on the blade. He is a player that coaches will want to give the puck in transition or with the man advantage to create opportunities with his passing skills and offensive anticipation. He doesn’t have the most powerful shot out there, but he’s pretty quick with his stick and can get the puck in the back of the net.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Gonchar had a strong season in the Russian junior league, with 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 50 regular-season games for the Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in the MHL. He’s the nephew of Stanley Cup champion Sergei Gonchar. He also has a bigger brother, Mikhail, who played five seasons in North America, including in the North American Hockey League with the Maryland Black Bears, but is currently a free agent after spending a season in Georgia (that is, Georgia in Europe).

Artyom Gonchar – NHL Draft Projection

If Gonchar were heavier, even by a mere 20 pounds, he would probably be a top-64 pick. His lack of size made him go unnoticed for most of the season, but his stock rose in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, putting him in 11th place for EU skaters. His skills alone, combined with excellent skating technique and mobility, should guarantee him a call next June, but at what spot? A fourth-round selection seems a more realistic option for Gonchar.

Quotables

“Gonchar is a quick and agile two way defenseman. He rushed the puck up ice with confidence and joined the play deep into the offensive zone on multiple occasions. He was tasked with minutes on the first powerplay unit and snapped the puck around with intention.” – Neutral Zone

“The confidence that Gonchar possesses when passing the puck is awesome and, making it even better, he has the skill to back it up.” – Dylan Griffing, Elite Prospects

Strengths

Excellent puck skills

Sees the game at a very high level

Hard worker, even in the defensive zone

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Size, size, size. Must bulk up before even thinking of a professional hockey career, let alone in the NHL

Limited defensive impact

NHL Potential

At this point, despite his raw skills, Gonchar is still a long shot to make it to the NHL. You will need to do some research to get a defenseman with his skills outside of the first projected 10-20 picks in this year’s draft, but he will need to add some size and muscle to back his skills up with some impact in the defensive zone to sustain the higher load of NHL ice. But that’s not something that can’t be reached in the future with proper development.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk: 3.5/5 Reward: 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6/10 Defense: 4/10

Artyom Gonchar Stats

Videos

