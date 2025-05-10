Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Hurricanes – 5/10/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center for Game 3 of their second-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (1M) at HURRICANES (2M)
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 3
6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Best-of-7 series tied 1-1
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Anthony Beauvillier
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alex Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ryan Leonard, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Mitchell Gibson
Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Lindgren is expected to be the backup to Thompson after missing Game 2 because of personal, family reasons.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Logan Stankoven
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson — Jack Roslovic — William Carrier
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Scott Morrow, Ty Smith, Alexander Nikishin, Spencer Martin
Status report
Jankowski is “doubtful” to play for the second straight game; the forward skated in an optional practice Friday and Carolina’s optional morning skate, but Brind’Amour said he isn’t quite 100 percent yet.
