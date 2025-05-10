Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Hurricanes – 5/10/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center for Game 3 of their second-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (1M) at HURRICANES (2M)

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 3

6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Anthony Beauvillier

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Alex Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ryan Leonard, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Mitchell Gibson

Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Lindgren is expected to be the backup to Thompson after missing Game 2 because of personal, family reasons.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Logan Stankoven

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson — Jack Roslovic — William Carrier

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Scott Morrow, Ty Smith, Alexander Nikishin, Spencer Martin

Status report

Jankowski is “doubtful” to play for the second straight game; the forward skated in an optional practice Friday and Carolina’s optional morning skate, but Brind’Amour said he isn’t quite 100 percent yet.

