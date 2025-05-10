Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Oilers – 5/10/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place for Game 3 of their second-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1P) at OILERS (3P)
Western Conference Second Round, Game 3
9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 2-0
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (lower body)
Status report
Dorofeyev will return after missing three games with an undisclosed injury and comes in for Saad, a forward … Korczak comes in for McNabb, a defenseman, which bumps Pietrangelo up to the top pair and moves Theodore over to the left side.
Latest for THW:
- Inside the Golden Knights & Oilers’ Chaotic Overtime
- Oilers Defeat Golden Knights 5-4 in Overtime, Lead Series 2-0
- Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Golden Knights – 5/8/25
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Olivier Rodrigue
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)
Status report
Skinner will start with Pickard, a goalie, day to day after being injured in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 2 on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers Need to Go For the Jugular and Finish Off the Golden Knights at Home
- Oilers Fans Should Feel Very Confident in Starting Stuart Skinner
- Calvin Pickard Out of Game 3, Skinner Gets the Start