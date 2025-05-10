Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Oilers – 5/10/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place for Game 3 of their second-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Western Conference Second Round, Game 3

9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (lower body)

Status report

Dorofeyev will return after missing three games with an undisclosed injury and comes in for Saad, a forward … Korczak comes in for McNabb, a defenseman, which bumps Pietrangelo up to the top pair and moves Theodore over to the left side.

Latest for THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry

Evander Kane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman

Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)

Status report

Skinner will start with Pickard, a goalie, day to day after being injured in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 2 on Thursday.

Latest for THW: