Hurricanes Shut Out Capitals 4-0 to Take a 2-1 Series Lead

As the series shifted to Raleigh for Game 3, the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals were deadlocked at one game apiece. Following a two-game split in Washington, D.C., the teams were looking to take a 2-1 series lead, as both have been trading body blows. It’s known that the Lenovo Center is the Loudest House in the NHL, and it was no different tonight as the arena was rocking from pregame skate to the final whistle. As the game ended, the Hurricanes held on for the 4-0 shutout win to take a 2-1 series lead.

Game Recap

Just like Games 1 & 2, neither team could break the tie in period one, and it was scoreless after the first 20 minutes. The Capitals had a hot start to the period, but as it went along, the Hurricanes started to get some high-danger chances. They almost benefited from a full-ice empty net own goal from the Capitals on a delayed Brent Burns penalty. Unfortunately, it went just wide as the Hurricanes were close to a gifted goal. Logan Thompson and Frederik Andersen stood tall in both ends of the ice as once again it was an early goalie duel. Games 1 & 2 saw the Capitals score first in the second period. Was it the Hurricanes’ turn to get that bounce?

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

The second period saw two much-needed goals from the Hurricanes as they got their first lead of the series. Andrei Svechnikov‘s team-leading sixth goal made it 1-0 after scoring off the faceoff. He’s been a huge piece for the Hurricanes in the postseason as he doubles the next player on Carolina’s goal list. Just as the period was winding down, the Hurricanes got their first power play of the game after an Alexander Alexeyev hooking penalty. With under 30 seconds left on the man advantage, Jack Roslovic came up clutch for the home side as he made it a 2-0 with the goal. It was his first playoff goal with the Hurricanes as they, at the time, sat 8-for-26 on the power play.

Jack Roslovic of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

The third period was tense as the Hurricanes carried a two-goal lead into the final frame. However, that was resolved quickly as Eric Robinson scored his first Hurricanes playoff goal as well to make it 3-0. It shows how vital the depth has been for the Hurricanes, as it’s been the healthiest team Rod Brind’Amour has had in his tenure.

Related: Hurricanes Morning Thoughts: Brind’Amour, Svechnikov & Jarvis Meet with Media

The final nail in the coffin was Jackson Blake scoring his second goal of the postseason as he made it 4-0. His goal was the Hurricanes’ second power-play goal of the night, going 2-for-2 on the man advantage. Furthermore, that gave the Hurricanes nine power-play goals on 27 chances in the playoffs. That ties for second in the playoffs with a 33.3% success rate. Technically, they are first with the Los Angeles Kings and the Montreal Canadiens being eliminated. The Hurricanes’ power play is en fuego right now.

On to Game 4 on Monday

Now that Game 3 is done and dusted, the series shifts to Game 4 on Monday, May 12. The Hurricanes look to take a 3-1 series stranglehold after a 21-save performance by Andersen. They are still undefeated at home in the playoffs, going 4-0. Game 4 is set to start with puck drop at 7 p.m. Eastern. It’ll be aired on TNT, truTV, and MAX, while the audio side of the game will be on 99.9 The Fan for Hurricanes fans.