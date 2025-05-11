Reilly Smith’s Buzzer Beater Propels Golden Knights to 4-3 Win Over Oilers in Game 3

Game 3 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers shifted to Rogers Place in Edmonton after the Oilers stole two games in Vegas to take a 2-0 series lead. At morning skate, Oilers’ coach Kris Knoblauch announced that Calvin Pickard is day-to-day, so Stuart Skinner got the nod between the pipes for the first time since Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings. The only lineup change for the Golden Knights was Pavel Dorofeyev replacing Brandon Saad. However, Mark Stone left the game for the Golden Knights in the first period and didn’t return.

This was seemingly a must-win game for Vegas, while Edmonton was looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. The Golden Knights got that much-needed victory on a last-second goal to defeat the Oilers 4-3, and cut the series to 2-1. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Oilers opened the scoring for the first time this series 7:19 into the first period. Leon Draisaitl won a board battle, found Connor McDavid off the rush, and passed to Corey Perry in the slot, who ripped a shot blocker-side for his fourth goal of the playoffs. Then, Perry added another one on the power play. Evan Bouchard’s point shot was redirected by the 39-year-old veteran 11:12 into the period.

The Golden Knights answered back with less than five minutes remaining in the period. Nicolas Hague’s shot was stopped, but Nicolas Roy pounced on the rebound and buried it. Then, 54 seconds later, Reilly Smith tied the game at two. He made a nice move, went backhand, and slid the puck five-hole, past the Oilers’ netminder. Just like that, this game was tied heading into the first intermission, with Vegas having a 9-6 shot advantage.

Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Vegas took the lead with 2.55 remaining in the second period on a brutal change by Edmonton. Alex Pietrangelo’s stretch pass found William Karlsson, and he had a give-and-go with Noah Hanifin. Hanifin’s return pass was one-timed home by Karlsson, under Skinner’s arm. The Golden Knights took that lead into the second intermission, holding a 16-13 shot advantage.

Connor McDavid tied the game with 3:02 remaining in the third period. His shot went off the skate of defenceman Brayden McNabb and past goaltender Adin Hill.

Then, Smith scored his second of the game with 0.4 seconds remaining to win the game for the Golden Knights. He out-waited Skinner, and the puck deflected off Draisaitl’s stick and into the net.

Hill stopped 17 of 20 shots for an .850 save percentage (SV%) in the victory, while Skinner stopped 20 of 24 shots for a brutal .833 SV% in defeat. Game 4 goes down Monday night from Rogers Place.