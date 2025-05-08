Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Golden Knights – 5/8/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Western Conference Second Round, Game 2

9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry

Evander Kane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman

Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Victor Olofsson

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Tanner Pearson, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Pavel Dorofeyev (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo (illness)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Dorofeyev, a forward, skated, but will miss his third straight game. … Pietrangelo, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision; he likely will pair with Noah Hanifin if he does play.

