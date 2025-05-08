Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Golden Knights – 5/8/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (3P) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1P)
Western Conference Second Round, Game 2
9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)
Status report
The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win in Game 1 on Tuesday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Victor Olofsson
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Tanner Pearson, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Pavel Dorofeyev (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo (illness)
Status report
The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Dorofeyev, a forward, skated, but will miss his third straight game. … Pietrangelo, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision; he likely will pair with Noah Hanifin if he does play.
