Capitals Even Series Defeating Hurricanes 3-1 in Game 2

After a thrilling Game 1, the Carolina Hurricanes went into Game 2 looking to take a 2-0 series lead. However, the Washington Capitals were looking to even up the series before it heads back to Raleigh on Saturday. The last thing the Capitals wanted was to go down 2-0 in the series and then head on the road. Could the Hurricanes put all the pressure on the Capitals? After the final horn, it was actually the home team winning Game 2 as the Capitals defeated the Hurricanes 3-1 to make it a 1-1 series.

Game Recap

Like in Game 1, the Hurricanes controlled the tempo in the first 20 minutes of the opening period. They managed to outshoot the Capitals 7-5 and out-hit them 9-8. After Tom Wilson made a huge hit on Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal returned the favor later in the period. He sent Wilson two-thirds of the way into the Capitals’ bench, showing that the Hurricanes won’t be pushed around. Furthermore, the Hurricanes controlled the offensive zone ice time, having almost four minutes in the Capitals’ zone while the home team had under two minutes in Carolina’s zone. The Capitals did manage some longer zone possession, but for the most part, the first period was all Hurricanes.

The second period once again saw the Capitals score the first goal of the game. It was a tough break for the Hurricanes as a clear from Sean Walker in the neutral zone hit Shayne Gostisbehere in the throat and took him out of the play. The subsequent play saw Connor McMichael get a breakaway and beat Frederik Andersen to give the home side a 1-0 lead. The Capitals overall had their best period of the series as they outshot the Hurricanes 11-4 in the second period. After 40 minutes, the Capitals led 1-0 and were outshooting the Hurricanes 16-11 in the game. Could history repeat itself once again like it did in Game 1, with the Hurricanes down only a goal going into the third period?

John Carlson of the Washington Capitals celebrates a goal in the third period of Game Two of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images)

The third period was an eventful one as there were three goals in the final 20 minutes of the game. John Carlson scored on the power play for the first goal of the third period to snap the Hurricanes’ 100% penalty kill. The Hurricanes’ penalty kill is now 19-for-20 in the playoffs. However, they did get one back to cut the lead in half, thanks to a much-needed power-play goal from Gostisbehere. His second goal of the playoffs was huge for Carolina, which was trying all game to get one past Thompson.

The Hurricanes outshot the Capitals 17-7 in the third period as they tried everything they could to tie the game. They did manage to lead in shots 28-21, however, it was not enough as Wilson scored an empty net goal to make it a 3-1 game. His goal was the final nail in the coffin to secure the win and even the series 1-1. The Hurricanes did manage to split in Washington, but are now looking to go home for Games 3 and 4. Expect a very loud Lenovo Center as the Caniacs will be doing all they can to boost the team back at home.

Heading Back to Raleigh for Game 3

With the series tied 1-1, it will be a huge one, especially for the Hurricanes as they head home for Game 3 on Saturday night (May 10) at the Lenovo Center. The puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern and will be aired on TNT. Can the Hurricanes bounce back from their Game 2 loss to retake the series lead? Or, will the Capitals win one on the road and put pressure on the Hurricanes in the series? Expect fireworks in Game 3 back in Raleigh on Saturday.