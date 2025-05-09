Charge Win Game 1 With 3-2 Victory Over Victoire

On Thursday, May 8, the Montreal Victoire hosted the Ottawa Charge for Game 1 of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Playoffs. For the Charge, this was their first time in the playoffs, but for the Victoire, this was now their second. Since the Victoire recorded the most amount of points in the regular season, they earned the honor of selecting their opponent. This decision benefited the Charge, as they won Game 1, 3-2.

Game Recap

Four minutes into the first period, Kati Tabin took a seat for delay of game. On the Charge’s first power play of the game, Aneta Tejralova took a shot by the blue line. The shot was blocked by Mikyla Grant-Mentis, but Tejralova recovered the puck and passed it to Tereza Vanisova. She passed it across the ice for Brianne Jenner. With a high shot, Jenner opened the scoring.

Six minutes later, Taylor House took a seat for an illegal body check. On their power play opportunity, Kati Tabin skated up to the net with speed. She sent a pass down to Maureen Murphy, who was in front of the net. With 30 seconds left on the power play, the Victoire tied the game.

Five minutes into the second period, Danielle Serdachny picked up a rebound and skated it around the net. She spotted Ashton Bell and passed to her. Bell took a shot, which bounced off the crossbar and into the net.

Right after the Charge scored, Rebecca Leslie took a seat for holding. From the center of the ice, Erin Ambrose passed the puck to Marie-Philip Poulin in the faceoff circle. Poulin took a wide shot to tie the game.

Shiann Darkangelo and Ronja Savolainen celebrate a goal for the Ottawa Charge (Photo credit: PWHL)

Halfway into the third period, Emily Clark gained control of the puck in the Charge’s offensive zone. She passed to Shiann Darkangelo at the center of the ice. Darkangelo took a shot and broke the tie. With Darkangelo’s goal, the Charge took the victory in Game 1.

Game 2 on Sunday

The Victoire will host the Charge once more for Game 2 on Sunday, May 11 at 2:00 P.M. EDT.