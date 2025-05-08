Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Capitals – 5/8/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals tonight at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (2M) at CAPITALS (1M)

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 2

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS

Carolina leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Logan Stankoven
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson — Mark Jankowski — William Carrier

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Scott Morrow, Ty Smith, Alexander Nikishin, Spencer Martin

Injured: None

Status report

Jankowski will be a game-time decision; he skated Thursday morning after leaving in the second period of Game 1 with an undisclosed injury.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Aliaksei Protas

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alex Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ryan Leonard, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Mitchell Gibson

Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Raddysh could enter the lineup in place of Leonard, a forward.

