Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Capitals – 5/8/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals tonight at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (2M) at CAPITALS (1M)

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 2

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS

Carolina leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Logan Stankoven

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson — Mark Jankowski — William Carrier

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Scott Morrow, Ty Smith, Alexander Nikishin, Spencer Martin

Injured: None

Status report

Jankowski will be a game-time decision; he skated Thursday morning after leaving in the second period of Game 1 with an undisclosed injury.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Aliaksei Protas

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Alex Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ryan Leonard, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Mitchell Gibson

Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Raddysh could enter the lineup in place of Leonard, a forward.

