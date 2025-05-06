Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Golden Knights – 5/6/25

by

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their second round series at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (3P) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1P)

Western Conference Second Round, Game 1

9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … The Oilers are expected to use the same lines from a 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round. 

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

William Karlsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Victor Olofsson

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Pavel Dorofeyev (undisclosed)

Status report

Kolesar will move to the second line and Olofsson is expected to skate on the fourth line. … Dorofeyev, a forward, will miss his second straight game; he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the Western First Round.

Latest for THW:

The Hockey Writers Substack The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Mean a 25% Deal For You! Get 25% off for a whole year if you upgrade during the 2025 Posteseason