Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Golden Knights – 5/6/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their second round series at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (3P) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1P)
Western Conference Second Round, Game 1
9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … The Oilers are expected to use the same lines from a 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round.
Golden Knights projected lineup
William Karlsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Victor Olofsson
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Pavel Dorofeyev (undisclosed)
Status report
Kolesar will move to the second line and Olofsson is expected to skate on the fourth line. … Dorofeyev, a forward, will miss his second straight game; he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the Western First Round.
