Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Capitals – 5/6/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their second-round matchup at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (2M) at CAPITALS (1M)

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 1

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Logan Stankoven

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson — Mark Jankowski — William Carrier

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Scott Morrow, Ty Smith, Alexander Nikishin, Spencer Martin

Injured: None

Status report

Andersen will start after leaving Game 4 of the first round during the second period and missing Game 5 following a collision with New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier. … The Hurricanes reassigned goalie Ruslan Khazheyev to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Aliaksei Protas

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Taylor Raddysh, Mitchell Gibson

Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Dubois, who left midway through practice Monday, took part in the Capitals morning skate and will play.

