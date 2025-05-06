Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Capitals – 5/6/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their second-round matchup at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (2M) at CAPITALS (1M)

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 1

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Logan Stankoven
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson — Mark Jankowski — William Carrier

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Scott Morrow, Ty Smith, Alexander Nikishin, Spencer Martin

Injured: None

Status report

Andersen will start after leaving Game 4 of the first round during the second period and missing Game 5 following a collision with New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier. … The Hurricanes reassigned goalie Ruslan Khazheyev to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Aliaksei Protas

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Taylor Raddysh, Mitchell Gibson

Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Dubois, who left midway through practice Monday, took part in the Capitals morning skate and will play.

