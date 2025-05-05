2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Predictions

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here, Round 1 has wrapped up, and Round 2 is set and ready to go. The writers at The Hockey Writers took a poll on the second-round matchups and cast their votes on who they think will win each series, how many games, and the series MVP (most valuable player).

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes Predictions

Carolina Hurricanes: 53% of votes

Washington Capitals: 47% of votes

As the votes indicate, the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes’ second-round matchup should be very close. Both are well-built teams that seem to have what it takes to go deep in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes are the favorite according to the voters, but just slightly. The fact that they were able to knock out the New Jersey Devils in five games might work in their favor in this vote, but the Capitals also made easy work of the Montreal Canadiens.

CAR in 6 Games: 41.2%

WSH in 7 Games: 29.4%

CAR in 7 Games: 11.8%

WSH in 6 Games: 11.8%

WSH in 5 Games: 5.9%

Almost everybody is expecting a long series. It would be a shock to see either team wrap up the series in less than six games, but crazier things have happened.

Series MVP (Top 3)

Sebastian Aho (23.5%)

Dylan Strome (17.6%)

Logan Thompson (17.6%)

Each team’s top center, as well as a goalie who is bound to finish top-five in Vezina Trophy votes, finish as the top three candidates for the series MVP. Voters were a bit boring with this one, but it makes sense.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Predictions

Florida Panthers: 88.2% of votes

Toronto Maple Leafs: 11.8% of votes

An overwhelming majority of people have the Florida Panthers defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round for the second time in three seasons. Considering the fact that the Maple Leafs won the division, have home-ice advantage, and have the best team on paper that they have seen in the Core Four era, that is telling about the Panthers.

FLA in 6 Games: 64.7%

FLA in 7 Games: 17.6%

TOR in 7 Games: 11.8%

FLA in 5 Games: 5.9%

Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers celebrates his game winning goal in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

Seeing this series go to seven games is the only chance the voters are giving the Maple Leafs. The Panthers in six games feels fair. They are the defending Stanley Cup champions, and like the Maple Leafs, arguably have a better roster than last season.

Series MVP (Top 3)

Aleksander Barkov (29.4%)

Matthew Tkachuk (23.5%)

Sam Reinhart (17.6%)

With the votes being heavily on the Panthers’ side, it made sense to see the MVP being a Panther as well. Whether it’s Aleksander Barkov playing his dominant shut-down game, Matthew Tkachuk being a pest like he has shown he can be, or Sam Reinhart lighting the lamp while playing great defensively, all three of these make sense.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Predictions

Dallas Stars: 58.9% of votes

Winnipeg Jets: 41.1% of votes

Both teams had just played in two of the best Game 7s that the world has ever seen. Both with multi-goal, third-period comeback wins, these teams have proven that they can’t be counted out. This has the potential to be one of the most underrated series’ of the entire playoffs.

DAL in 6 Games: 41.2%

WPG in 7 Games: 23.5%

WPG in 6/DAL in 7 Games: 11.8% each

WPG/DAL in 5 Games: 5.9% each

Seeing votes for both the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars to take this series in five games was a surprise. Both teams are certainly capable of having an extremely dominant series, but seven games is the most likely, or at least a very close Game 6 win for either team.

Series MVP (Top 3)

Mikko Rantanan (35.3%)

Connor Hellebuyck (17.6%)

Wyatt Johnston (17.6%)

Considering 58.9 percent of voters chose the Stars to win, the fact that Mikko Rantanen doesn’t have at least that many votes is crazy. His performance in the back half of the first-round series was ridiculous, and even in a four-game sweep by the Jets, Rantanen will probably still manage to work his way into the MVP conversation.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Predictions

Vegas Golden Knights: 76.5% of votes

Edmonton Oilers: 23.5% of votes

Has nobody learned that you can’t count out the Edmonton Oilers? The Vegas Golden Knights have done everything in their power to be the favorites in this series, and have been a dominant team since the first day of the season, but nothing they do takes away from the Oilers having Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

VGK in 7 Games: 35.3%

VGK in 6 Games: 29.4%

VGK in 5 Games: 11.8%

EDM in 7 Games: 11.8%

EDM in 5/6 Games: 5.9% each

Vegas and Edmonton playing in Game 7 would be pure entertainment. The Oilers have so much offensive, and while the Golden Knights do, too, they also have incredible shut-down abilities as a team.

Series MVP (Top 3)

Jack Eichel (23.5%)

Adin Hill (23.5%)

There were nearly a dozen players to receive votes for the series MVP, and the only two to get multiple votes were Jack Eichel and Adin Hill. Both are pretty self-explanatory, but whether you want to look at the two-way play from Eichel or the great goaltending from Hill, they will both need to be great if Vegas wants to win the series.