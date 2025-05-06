Bennett Didn’t Deserve Suspension for Collision with Maple Leafs’ Stolarz

Fans expected to things to get contentious between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, but few thought it would come this quickly. The two Eastern Conference heavyweights are already embroiled in plenty of controversy, as, despite a big 5-4 win by the Maple Leafs, few are talking about the final outcome.

Instead, the conversation is focused around Sam Bennett, who is public enemy number one after taking what some are deeming as a run at Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz. The 32-year-old was forced to exit the game after a collision involving Bennett, and was spotted vomiting on the bench before heading down the tunnel.

The final outcome of this incident was both scary and concerning, as Stolarz wound up being stretched out of Scotiabank Arena and taken to hospital in an ambulance. The main concern is Stolarz and his health, which rightfully has Maple Leafs fans concerned. That concern, however, has turned into anger for many, as the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) has chosen not to give any supplemental discipline to Bennett. Though the frustration is fair, this was the correct decision by the DoPS.

Bennett’s Hit Wasn’t Malicious

Since joining the Panthers, Bennett has become somewhat of a household name throughout the NHL. To start, he has become a highly-impactful player, one who was able to crack Canada’s roster at this year’s 4 Nations Face-Off. He is the definition of a power forward, as he can throw thunderous hits while also putting up solid offensive numbers. In 76 games this season, he scored 25 goals and 51 points while recording 90 penalty minutes.

While widely regarded as a very good NHL player, however, Bennett has also gained a reputation for having a nasty side, one which at times is borderline dirty. He’s engaged in some rather sneaky but dirty plays throughout his career, including a sucker punch on former Boston Bruins forward and now teammate Brad Marchand in last year’s playoffs.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Due to that reputation, Bennett doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt in any sort of borderline plays. That is why many Maple Leafs fans were calling for him to be suspended for last night’s collision with Stolarz, with many believing he drove the net with malicious intent.

While the result of the play was very unfortunate, this play wasn’t suspension-worthy. Was it “accidentally-on-purpose” for a player who plays on the edge as often as Bennett does? There is certainly an argument to be made, but the collision was by no means a massive one. While there should have been a two-minute minor for goalie interference on the play, this wasn’t a shot that warrants a suspension in the regular season, let alone the playoffs.

Stolarz Injury Makes Incident Look Worse

One main point of this entire incident is that if Stolarz wasn’t hurt and forced to leave the game, this wouldn’t be an issue being discussed at all. It’s not uncommon to see slight contact with a goalie when a player is driving the net looking to score a goal. It happens plenty throughout games, with the difference being it doesn’t tend to result in injury.

It’s also important to note that if this incident occurred with a player not named Bennett, Marchand, or Matthew Tkachuk, fans wouldn’t be calling for a suspension. Yes, a player with past supplemental discipline like Bennett has does mean he’s prone to more punishment from the DoPS, there wouldn’t be any sort of cry for a suspension if it was almost anybody else on the Panthers’ roster. That in and of itself goes to show that this wasn’t a dirty play, but just one that had a poor outcome.

Maple Leafs Need to Keep Doing Their Thing

Given that the NHL’s DoPS chose not to suspend Bennett, there are some Maple Leafs fans hoping to see their team exact some sort of revenge. What’s important to remember, however, is that the best way to get revenge would be eliminating the Panthers from Stanley Cup contention, which means that the Maple Leafs should simply continue doing what they were able to last night. Should they do that, they will have the final laugh in due time.