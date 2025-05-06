Oilers Make Right Call Starting Calvin Pickard in Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers have made the call on their starting goaltender heading into their second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Calvin Pickard will start Game 1, a deserving choice considering how he came on in relief in Round 1 and the Oilers won four straight to eliminate the Los Angeles Kings.

Despite some speculation that Stuart Skinner might return to the crease, particularly after taking starter’s reps in practice, head Knoblauch ultimately chose to ride the hot hand. And frankly, it’s the right move.

Pickard Deserved to Get Another Look in Goal

Pickard’s performance in Round 1 wasn’t off-the-charts good, but it certainly wasn’t bad. After replacing a struggling Skinner in Game 3 against the Kings, he delivered four straight wins and helped the Oilers close out the series in six games. Pickard was the only goalie in the NHL to post a perfect 4-0 record in the opening round. That kind of momentum is hard to ignore, and pulling him now would have sent the wrong message to both the player and the locker room.

Knoblauch acknowledged how fortunate the Oilers are to have two viable goaltending options, something not every playoff team can boast. But there’s a difference between having options and making a change for the sake of change.

The other day, I wrote in a column:

“The Oilers will go as far as Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the forward core can take them, not their netminders. This isn’t to say goaltending is irrelevant. However, Edmonton will have to win this series, regardless of which goaltender gets the call.”

I still believe this to be true; however, the message it sends to Pickard that the Oilers are sticking with him matters, too. He didn’t do anything to deserve coming out, and Skinner didn’t do anything to deserve going in over Pickard. Rolling with the guy who brought you to the series until he falters is the right move.

Skinner May Get His Chance Again in This Series

While capable, Skinner didn’t do enough in the first two games against L.A. to demand a return, especially not at the expense of a goalie who has stabilized the crease and earned the team’s trust.

That trust is key. While Pickard’s .893 save percentage isn’t elite, it was still better than Adin Hill’s .880 for Vegas in the first round. More importantly, Pickard looked composed, focused, and reliable in high-pressure moments. The team played well in front of him, suggesting that the players are confident with him between the pipes.

If Pickard struggles at all during the series, Knoblauch won’t hesitate to make the switch. He’s already alluded to the idea that he’s comfortable in doing so.

Edmonton’s Strength Is Their Depth in the Series

The Oilers’ strength remains their high-powered offense and what appears to be better depth than Vegas has at forward. Led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who always seem to elevate their game in the playoffs, if those stars are going, names like Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane, Trent Frederic, Connor Brown, Corey Perry, Adam Henrique and others can chip in and make life difficult for Vegas.

This team will go as far as its depth will carry it. That depth feels good with Pickard in goal and their confidence in Pickard is warranted.

Some fans wanted to see Skinner get a shot at redemption, and that moment could still come if Pickard falters. But there’s no need to fix what isn’t broken. Pickard hasn’t given the coaching staff any reason to second-guess him, and the optics of yanking a goalie after four consecutive wins would have been baffling.