Skinner or Pickard?: Why it Doesn’t Matter for Oilers vs. Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers may be playing coy with their goaltending plans ahead of Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights, but make no mistake — the outcome of this second-round series won’t hinge on who starts in net.

As per a report by TSN’s Ryan Rishaug on Monday, Calvin Pickard was in the starter’s crease for line rushes at practice, while Stuart Skinner manned the opposite end. It was a notable switch from Sunday, when Rishaug reported that Skinner held the starter’s net and Pickard appeared set to back him up. Whether this flip-flop is meant to confuse the media or keep the Golden Knights guessing, the reality is simple: Edmonton’s goaltending situation isn’t going to be the X-factor in this series.

Goaltending Won’t Decide the Series Between the Golden Knights and Oilers

The Oilers will go as far as Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the forward core can take them, not their netminders. This isn’t to say goaltending is irrelevant. However, Edmonton will have to win this series, regardless of which goaltender gets the call.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Neither Skinner nor Pickard has stolen a game so far this postseason, and the numbers don’t suggest either is poised to do so. Skinner, who helped lead the Oilers to within a game of the Stanley Cup Final last spring, hasn’t found the same groove yet in this year’s playoffs. It’s a small sample size of two games, but things haven’t looked promising in the early going.

Pickard, though solid in spot duty and since getting the call, has limited postseason experience. The job he’s done is admirable, and it makes sense fans would want the Oilers to run with him as long as he’s doing his job, but Pickard has been prone to giving up goals he’d like back as well.

Ultimately, a team like Edmonton is built around elite firepower, and whether the team decides to show up in any game.

The Tired Adage that the Oilers are McDavid and Draisaitl Is True, To a Point

When McDavid and Draisaitl are on, the Oilers are among the league’s most dangerous teams. If their top stars are rolling and the supporting cast — including players like Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evander Kane — contribute offensively, Edmonton can outscore most of their problems. It’s not an ideal strategy, but it’s one the team has proven capable of pulling off.

The more pressing concern lies on the blue line, where defensive breakdowns and costly turnovers continue to lead to high-danger chances against. Game 5 in the series with Los Angeles proved the Oilers can play a full 60 minutes of solid 200-foot play. In Game 6, they showed they can let that play slip, but still manage a win. The issue is that some of the goals the Oilers have surrendered in these playoffs wouldn’t have been stopped by any goalie in the league, let alone a tandem still trying to find its rhythm.

The focus needs to be on limiting Vegas’ grade-A opportunities. Vegas is a solid team off the rush. Edmonton must tighten up its defensive zone coverage and reduce the number of 10-bell chances allowed. Doing so will give whichever goalie is in net — Skinner or Pickard — a fighting chance.

The Oilers Can Always Make the Switch

The good news for the Oilers is that head coach Kris Knoblauch has options. If Skinner starts Game 1 and struggles, Pickard is ready. If Pickard gets the nod and falters, Skinner will be eager to re-enter the fight. Skinner has a lot to prove, and has shown in the past that he’s pretty good when returning from a shaky run. Meanwhile, the Oilers have already demonstrated resilience in these playoffs, bouncing back from a 2-0 deficit to eliminate the Los Angeles Kings in six games — a loss that may have contributed to Rob Blake leaving his job as GM in L.A.

Having a 1A/1B situation in goal isn’t a liability; it’s a luxury when used correctly. The team has rallied around both goaltenders at different points in the season, and the group has shown it can win regardless of who is manning the crease.

But in the end, if the Oilers’ stars shine and their depth holds up under pressure, they can beat anyone. The goaltending storyline may be stealing the headlines this week, but it’s the forwards and defense that will decide whether Edmonton advances.