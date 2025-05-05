Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Day Preview: Round 2 Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs kick off their second-round series tonight against the Florida Panthers. This has been a rivalry brewing for the last few years, and it all came to a boiling point when they met in Round 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. There were plenty of moments in that series that took the rivalry to another level — whether it was Radko Gudas crushing David Kampf into the boards as the play was ending, or when Gudas and Nick Cousins combined for the Game 5 overtime winner and Gudas screamed in Joseph Woll’s face.

Regardless, this is a series many in Leafs Nation wanted. The Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup champs, which means if the Maple Leafs can get past them in Round 2, they might finally be on a path to the Stanley Cup Final.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Due to the NHL Draft Lottery airing at 7:00 p.m., puck drop for Game 1 will be at 8:00 p.m.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Playoff Record: 4-2

Series Record: 0-0

Top 5 Scorers:

William Nylander: 3 G, 6 A, 9 P Mitch Marner: 1 G, 7 A, 8 P Auston Matthews: 2 G, 5 A, 7 P John Tavares: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P Matthew Knies: 3 G, 0 A, 3 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz: 4-2, 2.21 GAA, .901 SV%

Florida Panthers

Playoff Record: 4-1

Series Record: 0-0

Top 5 Scorers:

Sam Reinhart: 2 G, 4 A, 6 P Sam Bennett: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P Matthew Tkachuk: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P Anton Lundell: 2 G, 3 A, 5 P Aleksander Barkov: 1 G, 4 A, 5 P

Goalie Stats:

Sergei Bobrovsky: 4-1, 2.21 GAA, .901 SV%

Projected Lineups

There are just projections, these lineups are subject to change before the drop of the puck.

Toronto Maple Leafs:



Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Max Domi

Calle Jarnkrok — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa, Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, David Kampf, Artur Akhtyamov, Nicholas Robertson

Florida Panthers

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich

Game 1 Prediction

In Round 1, I didn’t do overly well. I got the first three games right with the Maple Leafs winning, but the scores were never correct. This next game will be a physical one and could get out of hand. The refs will have their hands full with post-whistle scrums and players like Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and Brad Marchand all pushing the line to see how far they can go without being called.

For Game 1, I’m sticking with my choice of the Maple Leafs and picking them to win by a score of 4-2. Once again, this game will likely be high energy and very physical. I’m also going with new-dad Mitch Marner to lead the way for the Leafs and have his best night of the playoffs so far.