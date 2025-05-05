Sabres Should Consider Moving On From Kevyn Adams

The Buffalo Sabres have extended their NHL-record playoff drought to a 14th consecutive season. Following a disappointing 2024–25 campaign, which included a 13-game losing streak, a wave of front office excuses, and a blockbuster trade that sent Dylan Cozens to the division rival Ottawa Senators, the organization continues to spiral downward.

While fans may chalk up some of the Sabres’ misfortunes to bad luck, the issues begin with ownership and filter down to the front office, particularly the general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams. Adams was hired on June 16, 2020, and was considered the ideal candidate to finally construct a playoff-caliber roster. He has made some promising moves, including drafting core players like J.J. Peterka, Owen Power, and Zach Benson. He also pulled off a notable one-for-one trade, sending Casey Mittelstadt to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Bowen Byram.

But despite those efforts, the results speak for themselves. Under Adams’ leadership, the Sabres have a 164–182–38 record, and the team remains on the outside of the playoff picture. Adams now holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured GM during the Sabres’ ongoing playoff drought, and unlike his predecessors, Jason Botterill and Tim Murray — both of whom brought more front-office experience to the role — Adams has seemingly been granted a longer leash, despite the similar outcome.

The Sabres’ problems are not just a matter of misfortune. At this point, they reflect organizational mismanagement. Unless changes are made at the top, the sought will continue.

Sabres Should Move Adams to Different Role or Fire Him

Calling for someone’s job is never an easy decision — these are people’s livelihoods. But professional sports, like any other industry, is a results-driven business. Adams has been, at best, a mediocre GM for the Sabres. That’s not to say he has no value — in fact, he may thrive in a different role. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Adams recently had a sit-down meeting with team owner Terry Pegula. While there was speculation that a shakeup in the front office might follow, no changes have been announced — at least not yet.

Kevyn Adams, Buffalo Sabres GM (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One potential path forward could be moving Adams to the President of Hockey Operations. Shifting him into a less hands-on position could benefit both him and the organization. He’s known to have a strong hockey mind and already has front-office experience, having served as the Sabres’ Senior Vice President of Administration before becoming GM in 2020.

Five seasons should be enough time to build a competitive roster or show clear progress. Unfortunately, the Sabres have regressed. Since their 42-win season in 2022–23, when they missed the playoffs by just one point, the team has seen a decline in wins in each of the past two seasons. That raises serious concerns.

At some point, Pegula must take a hard look at his front office and ask the fundamental question: Is this working? Because the results — another missed postseason and a continued slide in performance — suggest the answer is no.

Could Lou Lamoriello Join the Sabres Front Office?

On a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman floated the idea that Lou Lamoriello could be a potential fit in Buffalo’s front office. It’s an intriguing thought. The Sabres, stuck in a seemingly endless cycle of rebuilds, would benefit from Lamoriello’s experience, particularly in building out roster depth and stabilizing the organization.

That said, while Lamoriello could help the Sabres break their playoff drought, is he the right person to make the bold, forward-thinking moves required to push the team beyond just getting in? In an advisory role, however, he could bring valuable insight and structure, especially if the organization chooses to retain Adams as GM next season.

There’s no denying Lamoriello’s track record of getting teams over the hump. When he joined the New York Islanders in May 2018, the team had missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Under his leadership, the Islanders qualified for the postseason three straight years, including an Eastern Conference Final appearance in the 2019–20 season, where they fell to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

Still, it seems unlikely that Lamoriello would join Buffalo’s front office at this point in his career. But if I were Pegula, I’d consider a different path altogether: make Adams the President of Hockey Operations and promote Jason Karmanos to general manager. Karmanos has served as Buffalo’s associate GM since 2021 and brings a wealth of front-office experience. He spent 15 years with the Carolina Hurricanes (1998–2013), including 13 as assistant GM, and was later part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ front office from 2014 to 2020, also serving as assistant GM during that time. His background suggests he has the tools to lead a modern NHL franchise and could be the fresh voice this organization needs.

The bottom line? The Sabres cannot continue down the same path. Missing the playoffs for 14 straight seasons is unacceptable. Something has to give — and now.