Sabres’ Devon Levi Is Dominating in the AHL

On July 24, 2021, the Buffalo Sabres pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Florida Panthers, sending Sam Reinhart to Florida in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick—used to select Jiri Kulich—and top goaltending prospect Devon Levi.

Levi made his NHL debut with the Sabres on March 31, 2023, stopping 31 shots in a 3–2 overtime win against the New York Rangers. He went on to start six more games that season, finishing with a 2.94 goals-against average (GAA) and a .905 save percentage (SV%). The city quickly rallied behind him, with speculation he could skip the American Hockey League (AHL) altogether and make the NHL roster out of training camp—and he did.

However, Levi struggled early in the 2023–24 season, leading the Sabres to make the right call by sending him down to the AHL. Since then, he’s bounced between the NHL and AHL, spending the majority of the last season and a half in the minors.

That time in the AHL with the Rochester Americans has been crucial—especially for a goaltender coming straight from the NCAA with no prior pro experience. Had he stayed in the NHL, it likely would’ve stalled his development (and arguably did at first). But since being sent down, Levi’s growth has been remarkable. Every time he takes the ice, he looks sharper, proving that the AHL has been an essential step in his journey.

Levi’s Development is Crucial For Sabres

While Sabres fans and media have grown increasingly impatient with the team’s progress, there’s one area where patience still prevails: the development of Levi. If there’s one thing the organization has consistently done right, it’s the drafting and development of young talent. They’ve avoided rushing players to the NHL—a strategy that’s paid off with J.J. Peterka, Jack Quinn, and Kulich. Now, we’re seeing the same measured approach with Levi.

Devon Levi, Rochester Americans (Photo by Micheline Veluvolu)

When the Sabres signed Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a five-year deal last offseason, it signaled a commitment to a more cautious, long-term strategy with Levi. It suggested the team was willing to give him time to grow in the AHL without pressure to immediately carry the load. Based on Levi’s potential, this could be the best path toward finally securing a true franchise goaltender—their first since Ryan Miller.

Related: Buffalo Sabres’ 2025 Offseason Checklist

Luukkonen’s contract doesn’t just provide stability in net; it gives Levi room to ease into the NHL. When he does become a full-time NHL goalie, he won’t have to be the starter from day one—unless, of course, he plays so well that the coaching staff has no choice but to hand him the crease. Whether he starts out splitting duties with Luukkonen or serving as a backup, Levi will have the opportunity to transition at his own pace.

Levi is Dominating in the AHL

Saying Levi is dominating the AHL almost feels like an understatement. His confidence is sky high, and he’s starting to resemble the same goalie who turned heads at Northeastern University. The numbers back it up—his AHL stats over the past two seasons are nothing short of stellar:

2023–24 Season

26 Games Played

Record: 16–6–4

2.42 GAA

.927 SV%

2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

5 Games Played

Record: 2–3

2.57 GAA

.923 SV%

2024–25 Season

42 Games Played

Record: 25–13–5

7 Shutouts (1st in AHL)

2.20 GAA (7th)

.919 SV% (6th)

2025 Calder Cup Playoffs (so far)

3 Games Played

Record: 3–0

2 Shutouts

0.67 GAA

.978 SV%

For perspective, Dustin Wolf—likely a Calder Trophy finalist this season in the NHL—spent three full seasons in the AHL with the Stockton Heat/Calgary Wranglers before sticking in the NHL with the Flames. In his final AHL season (2023–24) with the Wranglers, he posted a 2.09 GAA and a .932 SV%, yet the Flames still opted to keep him in the minors for development. Based on that model, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Sabres take the same cautious path with Levi.

Yes, the anticipation to see Levi in the NHL is growing—and rightfully so—but the reality is, goaltenders often need more than just a couple of AHL seasons to fully mature. The Sabres seem committed to giving him that time.

While the entire Americans roster has stepped up this postseason, Levi has been nothing short of sensational. He’s been the backbone of their playoff run, helping the Americans sweep the Syracuse Crunch 3–0 in their best-of-five first-round series advancing to the North Division Finals. His playoff performance so far includes:

Back-to-back shutouts

A shutout streak of 156:31

Last goal allowed: 23:29 into Game 1

25/27 saves in Game 1

35/35 in Game 2

30/30 in Game 3

If the Americans make a run to the Calder Cup Final, there’s no question Levi will be the driving force behind it.

He’s on track to be a high-level NHL goaltender for years to come. But for now, staying in the AHL to continue developing—and chasing a Calder Cup—remains the best move for both Levi and the Sabres.