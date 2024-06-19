Grading Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams’ Draft Classes

As we approach the 2024 NHL Draft, every angle that could be conceivably covered has been. So, why not take a look back to see how Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams has done with the drafts under his tenure? With four under his belt, he has had more than enough time to put his stamp on the franchise. How has he done so far?

The 2020 NHL Draft

The Sabres entered the draft with just five picks overall and only two in the first two rounds. Adams would be faced with the task of striking big early and finding gems in the later rounds with no middle rounds as a buffer.

1st Round, 8th Overall – Jack Quinn

Heading into the 2020 NHL Draft, Jack Quinn was one of the top prospects in the class. He rose late in the process, establishing himself as one of its premier goal-scorers. With four years in the system, this is a tough grade to issue.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Quinn made his debut during the 2021-22 season and played just two games before becoming a full-time NHLer in 2022-23. He flashed potential as part of a line with Dylan Cozens and the next player on our list, scoring 14 goals and 37 points in 75 games.

Quinn missed much of the 2023-24 season due to a knee injury, but many expect him to bounce back with a vengeance in 2024-25. He had nine goals and 19 points in 27 games, showing good offensive production in a limited capacity.

Grade: B. For now, this grade remains lower because of the injury this season and a small sample size. That said, Quinn slates heavily into plans going forward, so it could rise drastically as soon as the coming season.

2nd Round, 34th Overall – J.J. Peterka

J.J. Peterka came in with a little bit of hype from the Sabres fan base as the season went on. Strong showings with Germany put him on the radar and he continued to play well even after his selection. Despite being just 5-foot-11, he was deemed a player with good quickness, a fast release, and a strong ability to drive the net.

All of that proved to be true. Like Quinn, Peterka got a pair of games with the Sabres during the 2021-22 season before making the leap full-time the following season. Playing alongside Quinn and Cozens, Peterka flashed just enough to impress.

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his sophomore season, Peterka took a major leap forward. The 22-year-old German was easily one of the best Sabres in a disappointing year. He finished one behind Tage Thompson for the team lead in goals (28) and fourth in points (50). Given his age, that accomplishment is even more impressive.

Grade: A-. Peterka was consistently solid throughout the 2023-24 season. As the team hopes for rebound years from Thompson, Cozens, and Alex Tuch, he will be counted on heavily. This coming season could be the one in which everyone in the NHL takes note of Peterka.

5th Round, 131st Overall – Matteo Costantini

The 6-foot-1 center is still just 21 years old and looks like he will return to Western Michigan for his senior season. He spent two years with North Dakota, posting 21 points in a quietly impressive freshman season before falling off as a sophomore.

Matteo Costantini has had strong showings at the Sabres’ Summer Development Camps so far. This could be a make-or-break season for him to prove himself. The Sabres have until Aug. 15, 2025, to sign him to a contract or let him walk.

Grade: D+. The move to Western Michigan was puzzling and his drop-off as a sophomore is concerning. Good showings in development camp are fine but there is not much else to show for his efforts.

7th Round, 193rd Overall – Albert Lyckasen

Like Costantini, this could be a make-or-break season for Albert Lyckasen. The 5-foot-10 Swedish defender does a lot of the little things well and has good mobility. He has been solid during his three full seasons in the Hockey Allsvenskan, the second major Swedish professional league.

There has been very little buzz or talk about Lyckasen to date, which leads us to believe that he’s likely staying home. Unless he jumps to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and has a breakout year, his rights will expire quietly.

Grade: D. There is still a faint chance he could be something, but time is ticking. He could be a solid SHL player someday, if anything.

7th Round, 216th Overall – Jakub Konecny

Going into the draft, Jakub Konecny’s speed was praised but many wondered how his offensive ability would progress. The answer: not so much. He seems to have stalled out offensively for Sparta Praha of the Czech League, scoring five goals in each of his last two seasons.

Grade: D. Like Lyckasen, this seems like the case of a prospect who likely won’t develop enough to make the jump. It’s hard to really punish seventh-round picks but it would have been nice to get something out of either prospect.

2020 Final Grade: B

This was a top-heavy draft for the Sabres. Being limited to just two picks in the first four rounds (their third-round pick went to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Jeff Skinner trade and their fourth-round pick was packaged with their second-round pick to swap spots with the San Jose Sharks in the second) made things tougher. Adams needed to get his first two picks right at the very least.

Peterka seems to have been a very good find in the second round. He became arguably the most consistent Sabres forward this season at 21 years old and big things will be expected of him. Quinn has flashed potential, and fans hope that the knee injury was nothing more than an aberration.

It is easy to like what Adams did by getting Quinn and Peterka in the first two rounds. If Quinn can live up to his potential and have a breakout 2024-25 season, this grade easily shoots into A- territory.

The 2021 NHL Draft

Coming into the 2021 NHL Draft, things were at a low point for the Sabres. The second season directly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic was equally weird for everyone in the NHL. For the Sabres, it was par for the course, the final season of the brutal Ralph Krueger era.

Landing the first overall pick for the second time in four years made things slightly better, however. It also happened to be one of the most robust draft classes in recent memory, featuring an extra pick in Rounds 1, 2, 3, and 6.

1st Round, 1st Overall – Owen Power

Owen Power was almost universally considered the first pick going into the draft and has proven himself to be the best choice so far. He went back to Michigan for the 2021-22 season, debuting as a 20-year-old the following year. He lived up to the hype, averaging nearly 24 minutes per game on his way to a Calder Trophy nomination.

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Year two was a step back but that could be said for virtually the entire team. He scored two more goals and two fewer points, looking a bit overwhelmed at times. It can be difficult to remember that defensemen take time to develop but he is already as solid a top-four option as it gets. Even better, he’s just 21 years old, so there’s more than enough time to grow his game.

Grade: A-

1st Round, 14th Overall – Isak Rosen

That Isak Rosen has only played seven games in the NHL since being drafted is more a statement about the depth of the prospect pool in Buffalo than his play. He was a stud for the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2023-24, scoring 20 goals and 50 points in 67 games.

Rosen is a quick, skilled forward with a dangerous shot, especially off the rush. He’s pushing the issue as far as garnering a full-time spot at the NHL level. There’s a chance he could be dealt in an effort to land a big roster piece, but Rosen is going to be an impactful player no matter where he ends up.

Grade: B+

2nd Round, 33rd Overall – Prokhor Poltapov

While it is obvious to see the hype around the pair of first-round picks, Prokhor Poltapov is the antithesis. He does almost everything well but doesn’t jump off the page for any single reason. He has solid skills, gets into the muck, and manages to find himself in a good position to score regularly.

Poltapov is still under contract to CSKA Moscow but will almost certainly head to Rochester when he’s ready. It may still be a few years, but no one will be shocked to see him as a regular contributor to Buffalo’s bottom six.

Grade: B-

2nd Round, 53rd Overall – Aleksandr Kisakov

Aleksandr Kisakov is one-dimensional but that one dimension is exciting. He has a fantastic shot and great playmaking abilities, beating bigger defenders because of his skating ability. He has the kind of offensive creativity that you just can’t teach.

That said, the rest of his game needs work. He’s small at 5-foot-10, 150 pounds and his defensive game needs a lot of help. Kisakov has had a hard time finding the ice in Rochester but may be counted on to take a bigger role in 2024-25 if Rosen and others move to the next level.

Grade: C-

3rd Round, 88th Overall – Stiven Sardarian

The skill level is obviously there for another guy with a fantastic hockey name. Even three years later, Stiven Sardarian is still very raw. He has fantastic one-on-one skills, but his skating stride is a work in progress and his work away from the puck is lacking.

He has played sparingly in two years with the University of New Hampshire, so this coming season will be a make-or-break year in terms of his future with Buffalo and in the NHL overall.

Grade: D+

3rd Round, 95th Overall – Josh Bloom

This one felt like a bit of a reach at the time and still does. Josh Bloom has good size – 6-foot-2, 190 pounds – and great effort. He’s going to give 100% every single time. In the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he has played in all situations, including killing penalties.

Overall, his skill and skating are about average. At best, he could develop to be a bottom-six guy, but the odds are looking long on even that at this point. Making the AHL in 2024-25 looks like a long shot.

Grade: D-

4th Round, 97th Overall – Olivier Nadeau

Olivier Nadeau is a big winger who showed nice offensive potential and the ability to play in all situations in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). His skating is very limited and he’s going to struggle to translate his game to higher levels. There’s a good chance he may not make it back to even the AHL.

Grade: D-

5th Round, 159th Overall – Viljami Marjala

A bit wiry for his 6-foot frame, Vijami Marjala displayed enticing playmaking skills in two years with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL. He’s since gone home to play in the SM-Liiga for TPS Turku, taking a huge step forward in ice time and production (jumped from nine points to 40). He’s a very long-term project that probably won’t leave Europe.

Grade: D

6th Round, 161st Overall – William Von Barnekow Lofberg

This should be an A for the name alone. Though William Von Barnekow Lofberg sounds more like an evil European CEO than a hockey player, he has been solid for Malmo of Sweden’s second league. He shows good hockey sense, but the skills might not be there to even reach the SHL for at least a few more years.

Grade: D-

6th Round, 188th Overall – Nikita Novikov

Nikita Novikov was enticing when he was selected, a big defenseman with solid mobility and intriguing offensive potential. Going into 2024-25, that intrigue has grown. He had a solid debut season in Rochester with 20 assists and 23 points in 65 games.

His skating is solid enough that it could get him to the NHL, but his lack of physicality is a definite knock against him. Novikov is defensively solid and could earn a look, but his skating may not be up to par.

Grade: C

7th Round, 193rd Overall – Tyson Kozak

Tyson Kozak is a high-effort, defensively responsible center that can be put in most situations. He has been limited to a bottom-six role in Rochester so far but could take on a bigger role in 2024-25. If he can show a little more pop to his game, he could become a potential callup option even if it’s for a game or two.

Grade: D+

2021 Final Grade: A

Adams seemingly got things right with his first three picks. Power is a fixture in the top-four on defense and his best days are definitely ahead of him. Rosen would likely be on the roster already if not for the huge, talented prospect pool and Poltapov could fly under the radar and land an NHL roster spot within the next few years.

After that, there are a few prospects that have room to grow (Kisikov, Novikov) and Adams clearly took a flyer on others (Sardarian). If one of the guys from the third round on can emerge, this class becomes an A+.

The 2022 NHL Draft

Another year, another disappointing season, and an NHL record for consecutive years missing the playoffs. Going into the 2022 NHL Draft, things improved from the year before but frustration for the franchise was in overdrive. The good news is that the Sabres now possessed three first-round picks following the Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart trades.

1st Round, 9th Overall – Matt Savoie

Matt Savoie entered the draft as one of the most talented prospects on the board. The only major knock against him is his size – 5-foot-9, 175 pounds – but his dynamic offensive ability and strong two-way play made him a slam dunk at 9th overall.

Matt Savoie, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Savoie was outstanding once again at the junior level, dominating for the Moosejaw Warriors with 19 goals and 47 points in 23 games, elevating his game in the playoffs with 10 goals and 24 points in 19 games. The only thing standing in his way is the sheer depth of NHL-ready prospects the Sabres have.

Grade: A

1st Round, 16th Overall – Noah Ostlund

Noah Ostlund flies under the radar compared to other prospects in the class but could be one of the best when all is said and done. For Vaxjo HC of the Swedish second league, he showed good playmaking ability, fantastic vision, and smooth skating.

Ostlund will eventually find his way to Rochester – as soon as 2024-25 – and it will indicate where he stands in the overall prospect rankings. In another system where he would have a guaranteed slot at the NHL level, his development might look drastically different.

Grade: B

1st Round, 28th Overall – Jiri Kulich

If the prospect pool were any thinner in Buffalo, Jiri Kulich would already be an everyday player. He has had two very good seasons with Rochester, showing one of the best shots in the prospect class and the ability to score in all situations.

Jiri Kulich, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kulich has solid size, isn’t afraid of physicality, and has progressed into a very solid two-way player. He could become an everyday player in 2024-25 if he isn’t packaged in a much larger move. He will make a solid addition to the middle six when he does eventually make the full-time jump.

Grade: B+

2nd Round, 41st Overall – Topias Leinonen

Goaltenders are always long-term projects, but it is clear what the Sabres liked. Topias Leinonen is big – 6-foot-4, 215 pounds – and moves well for his size. His explosiveness from one side of the crease to the other is also quite appealing.

It will be some time before he makes the move to North America. He’ll need a few seasons in the AHL before ultimately getting a shot at the NHL level.

Grade: C+

3rd Round, 74th Overall – Viktor Neuchev

Vikor Neuchev was very much a “project pick” when he was selected, but he is starting to become genuinely intriguing. He flashed potential for Yekaterinburg Automobilist of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) before making the jump to North America for the 2023-24 season.

In 57 games for the Amerks, he registered 11 goals and 28 points, which is quite solid all things considered. Though his defensive game needs work – as do most young wingers – he showed very good offensive IQ and got better at creating for his teammates. He’s still a work in progress but his game took a step forward. He could play a bigger role for Rochester going into 2024-25.

Grade: C+

4th Round, 106th Overall – Mats Lindgren

Mats Lindgren was all over the place in his rankings, some were very high on him while others felt his game was a bit more limited. He showed good offensive ability at the junior level but there are concerns about whether that can translate to the NHL.

Lindgren may start with the Amerks or move to another league like the ECHL to get more ice time. He’s a very long-term project at best.

Grade: D+

5th Round, 134th Overall – Vsevolod Komarov

Adams has said that Vsevolod Komarov has taken some of the biggest strides of anyone since the draft. His skating needs work but he has good size at 6-foot-3 and plays with an edge that saw him finish as one of the leaders in penalty minutes in the QMJHL.

His offensive ability is clearly there – 69 points in 60 games – and he’s definitely on the radar. He should get a look in Rochester next season, even if it is just for his size and physicality. Don’t be surprised if he’s getting a look in Buffalo a few years from now.

Grade: C-

6th Round, 170th Overall – Jake Richard

Jake Richard shows good hockey IQ and a solid two-way game. He had a strong start with UConn as a freshman, posting 18 points in 36 games. He’ll spend the next 2-3 years in college working on his game but is a long-term project at best.

Grade: D+

6th Round, 187th Overall – Gustav Karlsson

Gustav Karlsson was once considered a top-100 European player. He was outstanding in two seasons with Orebro HK Jr. and has since jumped to the big club. He needs to add bulk to his 6-foot-1 frame but has a unique ability to find seams in the defense and put the puck in the net. He’ll remain in Europe for the next several years at the very least.

Grade: D+

7th Round, 202nd Overall – Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson

The thing that jumps off the page about Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson is his effort. He battles hard for every puck and hustles to overcome a lack of speed. He will spend multiple years in Sweden and needs to show more in order to garner an entry-level deal.

Grade: D-

7th Round, 211th Overall – Linus Sjodin

Linus Sjodin is undersized at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds but makes up for it with his vision. He does a good job of finding teammates but may not have the skating and elusiveness needed to overcome his size. He will more than likely never leave Sweden.

Grade: D-

2022 Final Grade: A-

It’s hard to argue about what Adams did in the first round. Savoie, Ostlund, and Kulich are in the top five of the prospect pool and two of them could be on the everyday roster if not for its depth.

Leinonen, Komarov, and Neuchev have the potential to become NHL regulars and will be given time to develop because of the strength of the prospect core. In five years, this could wind up being one of the best classes of the draft.

The 2023 NHL Draft

Ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, things finally felt exciting for the Sabres. The team won 42 games and just narrowly missed out on a playoff spot. Thompson, Tuch, Cozens, and Rasmus Dahlin all had career-best seasons, and it felt like making the playoffs in 2023-24 would be inevitable. The draft was just a chance to add to an already full cupboard.

1st Round, 13th Overall – Zach Benson

When all is said and done, Zach Benson may be the steal of the draft. He’s on the small side at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds but that’s about the only knock on him. He’s a dynamic two-way player that can get as creative as anyone.

Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

That he stepped into the lineup as an 18-year-old and didn’t get sent back to junior only further illustrates how good he is. He has top-line potential, shows energy and grit to his game, and a tenacity that few others possess. To get that kind of player at No. 13 is incredible.

Grade: A+

2nd Round, 39th Overall – Anton Wahlberg

Anton Wahlberg will likely begin the 2024-25 season in Rochester and could be quickly one to watch. He was solid for Malmo of the Swedish second league and made the jump to North America for nine games this season.

A strong two-way center with excellent size (6-foot-3), Wahlberg could become a valuable middle-six asset down the line. Many eyes will be on him for the coming season and he could leap up the rankings quickly.

Grade: B+

2nd Round, 45th Overall – Maxim Strbak

The other second-round pick, Maxim Strbak already looks like a strong pick. He has good size at 6-foot-2 and shows good creativity, especially in transition. Being a right-handed defenseman helps and he got off to a solid start as a freshman at Michigan State.

It will likely be a year or two before Strbak heads to the AHL for seasoning. That said, he could eventually slot in on a pairing with Power at the NHL level at some point.

Grade: B

3rd Round, 86th Overall – Gavin McCarthy

Gavin McCarthy plays bigger than his 6-foot-2 frame, using his size well to keep forwards on the perimeter. He has good mobility and just enough offensive pop to be intriguing. He didn’t look out of place as a freshman at Boston University, where he will likely remain for the next three years before moving to the AHL.

Grade: C+

4th Round, 109th Overall – Ethan Miedema

Some are very high on Ethan Miedema. He’s a huge winger at 6-foot-4 and has the kind of shot that flies off his stick at a moment’s notice. Like other big wingers, his skating needs work, but he has “prototype power forward” written all over him and could be one of the surprises of the class.

Grade: C+

5th Round, 141st Overall – Scott Ratzlaff

If not for criticisms of his size (6-foot-1), Scott Ratzlaff may have gone substantially higher. Some even had him rated as a second-round prospect. He has fantastic hockey IQ, moves very well from side to side, and possesses excellent rebound control. Goalies are long-term projects, but Ratzlaff looks like he has real potential.

Grade: B-

6th Round, 173rd Overall – Sean Keohane

Sean Keohane was one of two long-term defensive prospects selected near the end of the draft. At 6-foot-4, his size is intriguing though he needs to be tougher to play against. He shows good range defensively and an active stick but needs more intensity. He will need to improve to garner an entry-level deal.

Grade: D+

7th Round, 205th Overall – Norwin Panocha

The second long-term defensive project, Norwin Panocha quickly advanced through two German professional leagues and will make his North American debut with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL in the coming year. A smooth skater with a ton of room to develop, check back in 4-5 years.

Grade: D

2023 Final Grade: A

Though it is still very early to give this a definitive grade, there is a lot to love already. Benson was a home run, Strbak and Wahlberg are almost universally among the top 10 prospects in the overall pool, and there is a lot of long-term potential in Ratzlaff, Miedema, and McCarthy.

It will take several years for some of these guys to develop but don’t be shocked if several of them become NHLers five years down the line. Benson is the biggest pick, but Adams stocked an already overflowing cupboard with even more talent.

Overall Drafting Grade: A-

It is still too early to even fully grade Adams’ first class from 2020, so things could change. Having said that, he has done a fantastic job of finding good players in the first and second rounds, giving the Sabres the best prospect class in the league.

If he can turn one or two of the mid-late round picks into a contributor, his draft record becomes unimpeachable. He has done so well in the last four years that he now has more than enough assets to make a big move without draining the prospect pool.