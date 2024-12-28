Revisiting the Maple Leafs’ Trade for Vesa Toskala From the Sharks

On June 22, 2007, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a move to bolster their goaltending situation by acquiring Vesa Toskala from the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks received a conditional first-round pick (Lars Eller) and a second-round pick (Aaron Palushaj) and a fourth-round pick (Craig Smith) in the 2009 NHL Draft. In return, the Maple Leafs received the aforementioned Toskala and veteran forward Mark Bell.

Trade Backstory

At the time of the trade, the Maple Leafs had been in a prolonged goaltending carousel. Since the retirement of Ed Belfour after the 2006-07 season, Toronto used a mix of Andrew Raycroft, who had underperformed in his lone year as the team’s starting goaltender, and backup goalie Jean-Sebastien Aubin, who was brought in during the 2006-07 season but was only supposed to be in the backup. The goaltending uncertainty was made worse by the Maple Leafs’ inability to secure a playoff spot in recent years, making the position a key focus for the team in the offseason.

On the other hand, Toskala had developed a reputation as a solid backup goalie in San Jose behind Evgeni Nabokov. Over four seasons with the Sharks, he had 65-28-10 record along with a .914 save percentage and a 2.35 goals-against average (GAA) in 2006-07.

Toskala’s Expectations

The trade was seen as a potential game-changer for the Leafs. With the team lacking a true number-one goaltender. On paper, he had the ability to perform well, and he had proven in San Jose that he could handle the pressure of regular starts, however, no pressure in the NHL is the same as in Toronto.

Vesa Toskala, Toronto Maple Leafs (mark6mauno, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

In his first season with the Maple Leafs (2007-08), Toskala took over the starting role and was expected to lead the team. The Maple Leafs’ performance in front of him was inconsistent. The team struggled with defensive issues, which didn’t help his cause. He finished the season with a 2.74 GAA and a .904 save percentage, which were far below the expectations set for him.

Toskala’s Time in Toronto

Toskala’s tenure with the Maple Leafs was a mixed bag. Over the course of three seasons (2007-2010), he played in 145 games and had 62-54-20 record with a 3.08 GAA and a .894 save percentage. . While there were flashes of brilliance, there were also moments that Leafs Nation would like to forget. The team’s inability to contend for the playoffs in those years only added to the frustration for fans and the front office.

Toskala’s performance was a topic of debate throughout his tenure in Toronto. While he had his moments of brilliance, he was also prone to costly mistakes and inconsistency. It became clear that the Leafs would need to continue searching for a long-term solution in goal.

Shipped Out of Town

In 2010, the Maple Leafs traded Toskala along with Jason Blake to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Jean-Sebastien Giguere. The trade marked the end of Toskala’s time in Toronto, as the Maple Leafs continued their quest to find an answer between the pipes.

Unfortunately, the trade didn’t have the results the Maple Leafs had hoped for. While Toskala did not become the long-term solution, his time with the Leafs is still remembered by fans who hoped that his talent would eventually translate into success.

In the end, Toskala’s time with the Maple Leafs didn’t result in the breakthrough goaltending that the team so desperately needed. However, his acquisition was part of a broader effort by the Leafs to build a more competitive roster. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out, and their goaltending issue would go on to cost the organization for years to come.