Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Murray, Domi & McLellan

The Toronto Maple Leafs return to action tonight, facing a Detroit Red Wings team undergoing a dramatic reset. On Thursday, the Red Wings fired head coach Derek Lalonde and associate coach Bob Boughner, replacing them with veteran bench boss Todd McLellan. With 16 seasons of NHL head coaching experience, McLellan hopes to provide a spark for a Detroit squad that has struggled this season, sitting second-to-last in the Eastern Conference.

It’s a familiar storyline in the NHL: teams often play inspired hockey immediately after a coaching change, and that’s exactly what the Maple Leafs must prepare for in tonight’s game. With the Red Wings looking to turn the page on a disappointing season, they’ll be eager to start the McLellan era with a strong game.

New Red Wings coach Todd McLellan (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

It’s not just another game for the Maple Leafs—it’s a test against a team ready to shake off its past and play with renewed purpose. Given the unique circumstances, it should be a more challenging game for the Maple Leafs.

Item One: Red Wings Look to Reset Against Maple Leafs

Heading into tonight’s game, the Red Wings aim to turn the page on a tough stretch. Following a three-game losing streak, capped off by an embarrassing 4-0 shutout loss to the St. Louis Blues, the team hopes to channel this reset into on-ice success. Despite injuries to key defencemen and a sputtering offence, the Red Wings did roll into Toronto less than two weeks ago (Dec. 14) to leave with a 4-2 win topped off by veteran blueliner Jeff Petry’s third-period heroics.

Related: Should the Maple Leafs Go All-in if Matthews Is Out for the Season?

Tonight, Detroit looks to build on that game and capitalize on their fresh start. With new head coach McLellan at the helm, they will look to replicate that success and make a statement. The challenge for the Maple Leafs, who return from the break with playoff aspirations in mind, will be weathering Detroit’s renewed energy and avoiding becoming the first chapter in the Red Wings’ reset narrative.

Item Two: From the Maple Leafs Perspective, Momentum Has Been Lost

From the Maple Leafs’ perspective, tonight focuses on regaining momentum after a setback before the holiday break. Toronto dropped back-to-back games, first a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders and then a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. In the latter, the Maple Leafs faltered in the third period, conceding three goals to Mark Scheifele. Simply said, they need to tighten up defensively.

Auston Matthews will be missing again for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite these recent hiccups, the Maple Leafs remain high in the standings, just two points behind the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division. The team’s challenge will be to stabilize their game and avoid giving the Red Wings a boost of confidence as Detroit looks to turn a page under new leadership. For Toronto, it’s about steadying the ship and reclaiming the form that had them on a three-game winning streak earlier this month.

The Maple Leafs’ “Core Four” continues to drive the team’s performance, with each player making significant contributions despite recent challenges. As noted, Matthews remains sidelined with an upper-body injury, having missed the last two games and 11 overall this season. Toronto has managed a 7-4-0 record in his absence, but his return would provide a lift to the lineup. Matthews’ scoring ability and two-way play are crucial for the Leafs as they aim to regain their momentum.

Related: NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks

John Tavares has stepped up in Matthews’ absence, scoring both of Toronto’s goals in Monday’s loss to the Jets. Over the past seven games, Tavares has been a consistent force, recording five goals and six assists, proving why he remains a cornerstone of the team’s offence. Mitch Marner excels as the team’s playmaker, extending his assist streak to six games. His creativity and ability to set up scoring opportunities will be vital in breaking down Detroit’s defence tonight.

Related: Maple Leafs Want the Gift of Better Health After Break

William Nylander is arguably the hottest of the group, riding a seven-game point streak, including four consecutive multi-point efforts. With six goals and six assists during this stretch, he’s become one of the NHL’s top offensive threats this season. His contributions will be key as the Maple Leafs look to recover from their recent losses. Together, the “Core Four” remains the engine of the Maple Leafs’ success, and their performance will be pivotal as the team battles to reclaim its form and climb the Atlantic Division standings.

Item Four: Matt Murray Returns to NHL for Spot Start

The Maple Leafs have recalled Matt Murray from the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies, signaling a likely start for the veteran goaltender this weekend. Murray last played in an NHL game a week ago, stopping 24 shots in a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. That game marked his first NHL action in 628 days.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As with his previous game, Murray’s return is part of the Maple Leafs’ strategic roster management move. Although the Daily Faceoff has slotted goalie Joseph Woll (unconfirmed) to be the starter tonight, it seems more likely to be Murray. If so, Murray would return to the AHL tomorrow to preserve his waiver-exempt status. Dennis Hildeby, who was sent down to the AHL on Thursday, is expected to rejoin the team following Murray’s game.

While showing potential, Hildeby has struggled with a 3.69 goals-against average (GAA) and a .875 save percentage (SV%) in limited action. The Maple Leafs will depend on Murray’s experience for spot starts as they manage their goaltending depth during a busy schedule.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs gear up for the new year, one of the team’s key questions is whether the third line of Nicholas Robertson, Bobby McMann, and Max Domi can sustain its recent success. If this group continues to produce, it could significantly boost the team by offering much-needed secondary scoring.

Related: Maple Leafs MVP Race: Who’s Stepping Up Without Matthews?

Max Domi has recently added a spark to his game, serving as a creative playmaker and potential lightning rod for distributing the puck to Robertson and McMann, who have shown flashes of scoring potential. Maple Leafs fans hope Robertson and McMann can elevate their offensive contributions and start putting up consistent goals.

If this trio can step up, their success could help mitigate Matthews’ absence, particularly if his upper-body injury keeps him out for an extended stretch. With Matthews sidelined, the secondary scoring provided by the third line could play a crucial role in keeping the team competitive in the Atlantic Division.