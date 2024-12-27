3 Takeaways From United States’ 10-4 Win Over Germany

On Thursday afternoon, the United States started its quest to repeat as World Juniors champions with Game 1 of the 2025 World Junior Championship at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada. Expectations for America’s repeat bid were not diminished following a 10-4 rout of Germany, the eighth-ranked country in the International Ice Hockey Foundation (IIHF) rankings. According to the IIHF system, the United States is the sixth-best hockey nation. Team USA’s offense was impressively powered by their top-line players on offense and defense.

Cole Hutson’s Impressive Debut

Team USA defenseman Cole Hutson picked up a literal handful of assists in the win. He finished with five assists in his debut at the World Juniors tournament. The Boston University product has 14 points in his first 16 NCAA games this season. Cole, the brother of Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson, has played 14 games for the United States at the Under-18 World Championship over the last few years.

The Illinois-born defenseman scored five goals and 20 assists in those contests, capturing a silver and a gold medal. The Washington Capitals selected the 18-year-old blueliner with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft after an impressive season with USA Hockey for the US National Team Development Program (NTDP) in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Cole Hutson, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Boston College Trio Shine for Team USA

On Day 1 in Ottawa, the Boston College trio of Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard, and James Hagens showcased chemistry not seen elsewhere. The line combined for 10 points, with four points each from Hagens and Perreault and two assists credited to Leonard. Perreault and Leonard were first-round draft picks from 2023 who were selected to division rival squads in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division. The New York Rangers drafted Perreault with Leonard heading down Interstate 95 to Washington, D.C., to start his NHL career. Hagens, 17, is draft-eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft this offseason.

The United States flexed its offensive muscles with 10 goals on 55 shots in the game against Germany, which is good for a 19% shooting percentage to start the tournament. If there was a downside to the United States in the game, the 0-for-4 with the man advantage is an area that the US will need to clean up to repeat as champions in 2025.

Trey Augustine Steady in Return to WJC

Team USA goalie Trey Augustine looked calm during his third trip to the World Juniors despite allowing four goals to Germany in the blowout win. He made 18 saves in the victory, for an 81% save rate, a surprising number for the 19-year-old netminder. His save percentage sits above 92% during his career at Michigan State over the last two seasons. Overall, Augustine is 9-1 over his three years of competition at the World Junior Championship.

Augustine was the backup during Team USA’s meeting with their next opponent, Latvia, at last year’s WJC. Jacob Fowler stopped 23-of-25 shots in a 7-2 United States Quarterfinals win over Latvia. Perreault scored twice, while Seamus Casey contributed three helpers in the runaway win, allowing the US to advance in the tournament that they would ultimately win in Gothenburg, Sweden. The United States (1-0) get an early off day on Friday before continuing their tournament tomorrow against Latvia (0-0), the IIHF’s 10th-ranked squad. Latvia opens group play against Canada (1-0) tonight at 7:30 PM EST. Canada shut out Finland, 3-0, to start the tournament in front of the home supporters in Ottawa in the final game on Thursday night.

