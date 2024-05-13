Cole Hutson – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Cole Hutson

2023-24 Team: U.S. National U18 Team/USNTDP Juniors

Date of Birth: June 28, 2006

Place of Birth: North Barrington, IL, USA

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 165 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Two years ago, Lane Hutson was drafted 62nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens. Now it’s his younger brother Cole’s turn. Similar in stature, he will have all the questions and concerns that Lane had, but he also has the tools and work ethic to overcome them and make the NHL one day, too. Lane recently debuted with the Canadiens and already looks capable of making an impact on the Habs’ blue line as soon as next season.

But let’s get back to Cole. He spent most of the season with the USNTDP U18 team and was a point-per-game defenseman with 51 points in 51 games. He also shined at the recently-completed 2024 U18 World Championship where he posted four goals and 13 points in seven games en route to a silver medal with Team USA. He actually outscored his brother goal-wise in both the USNTDP and U18s as Lane only put up 10 goals to Cole’s 15 in the former and zero to Cole’s four in the latter.

According to Byron Bader of Scouching, he looks better than Lane in his draft year, which could bode well for his NHL future and place in the draft. Who knows, he might even get selected ahead of where he did. But his lack of size will likely still deter some teams from grabbing him in the first round.

Cole Hutson, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Despite the “undersized” tag, the younger Hutson has every tool a defenseman needs to succeed in the modern NHL. In a world dominated by undersized elite defensemen like 2024 Norris Trophy finalists Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes, his skating, edgework, passing, hockey IQ, and deceptiveness will give him a great opportunity to be a top-four defender in the future. Cole is a lot like his older brother, and while Lane gets the slight edge in work ethic/motor, Cole could follow in his footsteps and seamlessly transition to the NHL one day. In fact, his NTDP bench boss Nick Fohr thinks he has more natural skill than Lane and doesn’t have to work as hard to push through his lack of size.

“I think Lane has, maybe, a little higher motor and works, maybe, a little bit harder. But I think the game is just a lot more natural for Cole. It’s just easier for him. So in the end, they’re super similar. You’re splitting hairs to find the differences between them, honestly.”

Cole has the same weaknesses defensively as Lane that he will need to work on to make it to the next level. He has already recognized that and is working on it to hopefully become a defender like another Norris Trophy-caliber defenseman in the New York Rangers’ Adam Fox.

“I think just fixing up my defensive side of the game…I don’t want anyone to question my defensive ability because I think they know I can do what I can do on offense. I’m just trying to shape up my defense.”

Right now, Hutson is still a bit raw in that aspect of his game. Like Hughes before him, he is criticized for trying to make the highlight reel rather than just settling for the simple play. His elite vision and playmaking often allow him to get away with it, but as the competition gets tougher, those plays will likely result in turnovers and goals against instead of a clean exit out of the zone.

All in all, Hutson should end up being an impact defenseman at the next level. The fact that he’s already identified his weaknesses at such a young age and is working to remedy them bodes well for his future in the NHL. I wouldn’t be surprised to see both Lane and Cole become some version of a poor man’s Quinn and Luke Hughes in a few years.

Cole Hutson – NHL Draft Projection

Hutson’s draft projections are all over the place with some outlets saying he will get selected at the end of the first round, while others are dropping him to the middle of the second round. With his lack of size, he probably won’t be a first-round pick (even though he definitely has a first-round skill set), but I don’t foresee him dropping to where Lane went at 62nd overall. I expect a team will grab him between 40 and 45, although the Canadiens are probably hoping he falls to them at 58 so that they can have both brothers in their system.

Quotables

“He is an electric player on the ice who dances around with the puck on his stick and often dictates the play. Hutson has the potential to be a PP1 Quarterback at the NHL level and be the offensive catalyst for a team from the back end. While his defensive game is not his strength it is not a deficiency either as he is responsible and a capable defender.” – Andy Miller, Draft Prospects Hockey

“Hutson’s all about skating into the offensive zone, assessing his options and making a quick pass or finding an open lane to get the puck somewhere dangerous. It’s been a bit of a mixed bag, early in the season he was known to feel himself a bit too much and get himself into hot water; that’s gotten better as the season’s gone on but at the cost of some daring-do.” – David Saad, Dobber Prospects

“His little hesitations in control into quick, decisive attacking moments grab your attention and allow him to make plays past the first layer. He has the puck on a string at times. I think he’s a better skater than his big brother was at the same age (he snakes his way through gaps in coverage so effortlessly, and his lateral agility on cuts is a major strength).” – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

Strengths

Skating

Edgework

Playmaking

Hockey IQ

Shot

Passing

Creativity

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Defensive game

Size

Takes unnecessary risks sometimes

NHL Potential

If Hutson can round out his defensive game, he will have a high chance of becoming a top-four defenseman in the NHL. His skating, playmaking, edgework and shot project him to be an elite offensive threat both five-on-five and on the power play. He may need to be paired with a strong two-way defenseman like Jaccob Slavin or Devon Toews to fully realize his potential though.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10, Defence – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Hutson played for Team USA at the 2024 U18 World Championship, where he won a silver medal and was named defenseman of the tournament. He also broke the NTDP record for most points by a defenseman with his 112th after recording an assist against Finland in the round-robin. He passed JD Forrest’s 111 points and has more than Lane, Fox and Cam York. He is committed to Boston University next season, the same university Lane attended and put up 30 goals and 97 points in 77 games.

