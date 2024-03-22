Ben Danford – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ben Danford

2023-24 Team: Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 6, 2006

Place of Birth: Madoc, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-feet Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenceman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Ben Danford has been the top defenceman on the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Oshawa Generals in 2023-24. In just his second year in the league, he has developed into a great defender with some offensive ability as well. A very traditional two-way defenceman who will always take the defensive play over offence, the Generals are a much better team with him playing at his best. His leadership is another quality that the team appreciates. He makes regular appearances with the media and is one of the first players to stand up for his teammates.

Ben Danford, Oshawa Generals (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

With the play coming toward him, Danford uses his great skating ability to maintain strong gap control and make the defensive play. He can be physical, whether it be a booming hip-check or a tough board battle, and he is always using that to his advantage.

Once the puck is deep in the defensive end, Danford makes quick work of picking up the coverage he needs to be on. If the puck is in his corner, he will be one of the first people into the battle, and if it isn’t, he makes standing in front of the net a miserable time. When the puck ends up on his stick, he doesn’t hesitate to make a smart pass out of the zone. He isn’t the kind of defenceman to ice the puck often, and he can find an open player to serve a pass to.

While his production in the OHL hasn’t been bad by any means, it likely isn’t as translatable to higher-level leagues like the defensive side of his game. He doesn’t make flashy passes or have a booming shot from the blue line, but there can be lots of confidence in him making the right play when the puck is on his stick.

Ben Danford – NHL Draft Projection

While Danford has a lot of the skills you look for in a prospect, he will likely end up being selected at the tail end of the second round. It may take a few seasons of development for him to get into the NHL as he continues to improve his skills, but when he turns pro, there is a good chance his play will transition to the faster-paced leagues pretty quickly.

Quotables

“Well-rounded, mobile right-handed blue liner with good poise and breakout skill. Lack of offensive engagement and overall awareness limit his game, but has #4-5 upside.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“Yet another throwback rearguard prospect who takes care of business in his end and plays a steady game with as his priority. Displays good foot speed, gap control, and is able to angle opposing puck carriers to the wall as they approach zone entry, and makes smart decisions in his end.” – Bill Płaczek, Lines

“…Danford has shown impressive growth with the puck on his stick. He has been way more involved offensively than I anticipated he would be. When you pair that with his strong defensive play, you suddenly have a defender with a higher ceiling as a pro and that ultimately makes him a more attractive NHL draft prospect.” – Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey

Strengths

Skating

Breakout pass

Gap control

Defensive IQ

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Offensive zone pass

Aggression

NHL Potential

Danford has a case to become a third-pair shut-down defenceman in the NHL. His ability to play a mature defensive game at the Junior level looks promising and matched with his defensive-zone breakout ability, he could match up well at the bottom end of an NHL team’s defence group down the road. He likely won’t bring much offence to the lineup or see power play time, but he models his game well to slide into a shut-down role with penalty-killing duties.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward- 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 3/10, Defense- 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Danford earned a spot on the 2022-23 Under-17 World Hockey Championship team with Team Canada Red, earning a silver medal as a reliable defender on the blue line. In the 2023-24 season, he earned a gold medal with Team Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. Despite going pointless, he was again, a reliable defender for the team.

Ben Danford Stats

Videos

HOW. SWEET. IT. IS.



An absolute DANDY from Danford evens the score for the third time tonight.#OSHvsKGN pic.twitter.com/iNRgTVvrgV — Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) October 28, 2023