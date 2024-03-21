Trevor Connelly – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Trevor Connelly

2023-24 Team: Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 28, 2006

Place of Birth: Tustin, CA, USA

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 161 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

From the start of this season to now, Trevor Connelly’s name has circulated in the media. He is a tall, skinny forward who always stands out on the ice. In a year that feels more wide open than most, Connelly is in a unique position. The top of the draft feels pretty set in stone, but the rest of the draft will be anyone’s guess, and Connelly’s upside could be the reason he hears his name early on.

If there is one aspect of his game that any fan can attest to, it’s his incredible skating. Each time he steps on the ice, he is far and away the best skater. Being compared to the greatest player in the world is a double-edged sword, but Connelly’s skating is strikingly similar to that of Connor McDavid. They both are efficient and look seamless, whether it is always being one step ahead on the rush or backchecking like no one else.

Trevor Connelly, Tri-City Storm (Tri-City Storm/USHL)

To be a great skater is one thing, but to be able to utilize it the way Connelly has in his career is even more impressive. By using his soft hands with possession of the puck, he drives offense through his body. While he may not win puck battles with his size, he does with his skating, creating space and forcing defenders to fear his agility. One wrong turn by a defender can lead to an odd-man rush or high-danger opportunity, leaving him as one of the most dangerous players in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Connelly’s shot is a characteristic of his that flies under the radar. With 26 goals and 65 points in 46 games for the Tri-City Storm this season, he has shown development in his overall offensive capabilities. His blistering shot shows parallels to that of another three-time NHL All-Star, Mathew Barzal. Both Connelly and Barzal are forwards who are not known for their shooting talent and will never be a lethal 40-goal scorer, but they are capable of finding the back of the net through their skating and smooth hands.

While the offense is incredible, Connelly has his fair share of struggles. Defensively, he underwhelms. His young age and size are likely to blame, but it is much more than that. While his skating is strong and helps with his defensive game, his use of his stick, as well as his positioning, often leads to high-danger chances. While he has improved this season, expect him to learn plenty from head coach Nate Leaman in his tenure at Providence College. Leaman is incredibly respected in college hockey and will help Connelly round out his game. Also, Connelly will need to bulk up to prepare for professional hockey. He has the height, but his lack of muscle will make him prone to injury and will cost his team countless puck battles.

Trevor Connelly – NHL Draft Projection

In a year with a lot of uncertainty, it is hard to predict where Connelly will end up. His skill and performance are more than enough to warrant a top-10 pick, but concerns over his ability to translate in the NHL could lead to him dropping. His ultimate position will be decided by which team is willing to take on a bit of a project and wait. Connelly is likely three seasons away from pushing for an NHL spot, and the team that drafts him will need to be patient. He would likely go top 15 if not for his off-ice issues that have raised concerns over his character and upbringing. However, he will likely end up in the 15-25 range, where teams like the San Jose Sharks (via the Pittsburgh Penguins), Nashville Predators, and Chicago Blackhawks (via the Tampa Bay Lightning) could look to bring in a high-upside player who is worth the wait.

Quotables

“Terrific skater who probably has more skill than most other USA prospects and had a productive Hlinka-Gretzky tourney, where he was dangerous on every touch. He is probably the most skilled player in the USHL. Has good touch and hands and is always driving play. Has explosive game breaker ability to separate from defenders or drive through defenders to get to the front of the net. Displays superb edge work in his skating where he quickly changes direction while accelerating out of his cuts at top speed. Has a strong blistering release and a inate knack of correctly anticipating his shooting window. Hard accurate shooter, who works for his scoring opportunities, and impossible to bridle for long stretches. A high ceiling wing who leads the USHL’s draft class as the best player. This is a skinny fast player who flys around at high pace and urgency, and moves the biscuit efficiently and seems to have a pass first mentality at this juncture. He will need time, more bulk and muscle, but clearly should be in NHL team’s top ten consideration as he starts using his hard accurate shot more often.” – Bill Placzek, Lines

Trevor Connelly, Tri-City Storm (Tri-City Storm/USHL)

“Connelly plays with unmatched confidence. He constantly tries to take on opponents one-on-one, pushes through checks with shoulder drops and great puck placement, and always goes for the throat with his offensive zone incursions. A major difference between Connelly last year versus this year is that he is trusting his teammates a lot more to complete his plays. As a result, his playmaking game has grown and he has adopted a distributor role that fits his skillset better than the finisher role he was trying to force last year.” Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Skating and Edgework

Accurate Wrist Shot

Silky Hands

Generating Space

Finding Open Ice

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Physicality and strength

Defensive ability and consistency

Translation to professional hockey

NHL Potential

Connelly has a strong and advanced offensive skillset that has made him a dangerous offensive scorer and playmaking threat. He has a top-six forward upside with the potential of being a top-line player. He can excel in any situation offensively, and if he continues to develop defensively, he could become a strong two-way player. His defensive and physical concerns will ultimately be what holds him back, but his upside is higher than almost any player in this draft.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 3.75/5, Reward 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 8.5/10, Defense 6/10

Awards/ Achievements

He is committed to Providence College.

Trevor Connelly Stats

