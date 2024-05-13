Canucks’ Soucy to Have Hearing For Cross-Check to McDavid

It looks like Carson Soucy could be sitting a game or two for the Vancouver Canucks. Soucy’s actions in Game 3 between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers have put him under scrutiny from the NHL Department of Player Safety (NHL DoPS), with a potential suspension looming over him.

The altercation occurred in the final moments of Game 3, with tensions running high as Edmonton sought to equalize in a 4-3 loss. Soucy’s cross-check to Connor McDavid, coupled with Nikita Zadorov’s simultaneous actions, resulted in a dangerous situation that fortunately didn’t lead to serious injury for McDavid.

While some are arguing that McDavid’s slash escalated the exchange, most see Soucy’s play as beyond those involved in a hockey play. His cross-check was a two-handed deliberate blow to the face of McDavid and it could have led to a serious injury. Despite the lack of a significant injury, the NHL DoPS is expected to address the reckless nature of the play in a phone hearing, with a suspension likely to be handed down, potentially ranging from one to two games due to the limitations of phone hearings.

Vancouver’s Carson Soucy will have a hearing for cross-checking Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 13, 2024

Zadorov received a $5,000 fine for his role in the incident, highlighting the fact that the league is likely going to serve something to Soucy that is more severe.

The Lack of Response by the Oilers Has Been Alarming

With Soucy likely out for at least a game, the focus turns to McDavid and the fact he’ll have been lucky to have escaped a serious injury. If true, attention needs to extend to the rest of the Oilers roster, all of whom had little to no response to the play on their best player and captain.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers gets knocked down by Carson Soucy and J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

There’s growing criticism of Edmonton’s inability to match the intensity of their opponents, leaving star players like McDavid vulnerable to abuse without adequate protection. With ongoing physicality from opponents like the Canucks, there’s a palpable fear that unless Edmonton establishes a stronger presence on the ice, it’s only a matter of time before they are either eliminated from the playoffs or a serious injury occurs.