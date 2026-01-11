Anton Frondell’s WJC Performance Proves the Blackhawks Were Right to Take Him 3rd Overall

When the Chicago Blackhawks landed the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, there was uncertainty over who they were going to pick. The clear favorite was Matthew Schaefer, who was going to be taken by the New York Islanders. So, the question turned to the San Jose Sharks, who were going to pick second; were they going to take Michael Misa, Anton Frondell, Caleb Desnoyers, or Porter Martone?

The Sharks ended up taking Misa, who has played seven games for them so far, and he was on the first line for Canada’s World Junior team. The Blackhawks took Frondell, and that ended up being the right decision and was one of the best ones they have made throughout the whole rebuilding process.

Frondell’s SHL and World Junior Championship play

Frondell was stellar at the WJC, but to even be considered for Sweden’s national team, you have to be noticed. Beforehand, he was lighting it up in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), playing for Djurgardens IF, and currently, he has 17 points in 26 games, coming off a two-point night.

His WJC play with Sweden is what was really impressive, though. Frondell had five goals in eight games throughout the tournament and was a big part of Sweden winning a gold medal for the first time since 2012. Frondell’s most clutch moment was when he scored the game-winning shootout goal in the quarterfinal game against Finland, sending them to the gold medal game against Czechia.

ANTON FRONDELL WINS IT FOR SWEDEN IN SHOOTOUT! THEY'RE GOING TO THE GOLD MEDAL GAME! 🙌 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/p6lr0z5l6F — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2026

Frondell showed that he can play a full 200-foot game, as he was good defensively and offensively. He’s also 6-foot-1, so he isn’t afraid to throw the body around, as he showed in the game against Czechia; he met their physicality and didn’t back down from it. However, Frondell’s shot and work on the power play with that one-timer were the biggest focal points — it was one of the best in the whole tournament. His one-timer on the right side is an NHL-caliber shot.

The Blackhawks Management and Fans Should be Thrilled

After the showing from Frondell at the WJC, general manager Kyle Davidson and head coach Jeff Blashill should be throwing a party. Davidson, because of the fact that he drafted him, and Blashill, because he has another talented young player that he can coach and mentor while bringing him into the league.

Right now on the Blackhawks, Connor Bedard, Oliver Moore, Nick Lardis, and, when he’s back and healthy, Frank Nazar, are all taking the team’s offense by storm. When Frondell comes up, he will immediately join them and be one of the top contributors.

The Blackhawks have loads of young players who are making an impact or will make an impact at some point down the road, and Frondell is the top prospect in the system.

Frondell’s Future Role With Chicago

Frondell will most likely be thrown into a top-9 role when he originally gets the call-up to the Windy City. He won’t be there for long, though; he will be on Bedard’s wing in no time.

When he settles in, he won’t be a flashy, highlight-like player. Frondell will be more like how Marian Hossa was — scoring goals and being a reliable piece. The power play is where he’s going to make his bang for his buck. In the coming years, it will have Bedard on the left side with his right shot, Frondell on the right side with his left shot, and Artyom Levshunov, who’s finally coming into his own, quarterbacking the power play.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard celebrates with teammates after he scores a goal (Matt Marton-Imagn Images)

Opponents need to dedicate one man to cover Frondell’s one-timer. They won’t be able to do that in the NHL, as Bedard will be on the other side lurking, and Levshunov will be up top ripping pucks on the net. Those three will make the scariest power play unit in a couple of years.

Frondell has already signed his entry-level contract, so we should see him up in the NHL very soon. When he makes his debut, he will have no problem stepping up to the plate and should make an impact right away.